We Asked 3 Interior Designers How To Make A Small Kitchen Feel Luxe

Whether you're renting or buying, there is always at least one thing about a new home that could use some improvement. You might want to change a frosted glass window to one that lets in more natural light or put fun tiles in the bathroom in place of a linoleum floor. But when it comes to the size of rooms, you might feel pretty limited unless you plan to knock down some walls. A small kitchen can be particularly frustrating. Kitchens are where you get things done. They need to be functional. Running out of storage space, feeling cramped even when you're trying to whip up a simple recipe, and struggling to keep things clutter-free are not just logistical headaches, but design ones, too. How do you make a small space functional and feel luxurious, too?

"The kitchen is the heart of the home, and even in a small footprint, it should feel inviting, easy to use, and intuitively laid out," Nicola Fontanella, the founder and CEO of interior architecture and design studio Argent Design, told us. "Prioritizing functionality ... makes the space feel calm, luxurious, and effortless to live in. Thoughtful restraint in decoration also helps to avoid visual clutter, enhancing both elegance and practicality." We spoke with Fontanella and two other interior designers to get the inside scoop on how to do all this in even the smallest kitchens.