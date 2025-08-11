Free Up Counter Space With This Easy Dollar Tree DIY Hanging Cutlery Station

If you're looking to de-clutter your home, you might be looking at your messy kitchen counters with dread. Considering how many different tools and gadgets a home chef tends to use, kitchens can get cluttered very quickly, and it often feels like there's not enough room to neatly store everything. One cheap and convenient solution is to create a station to hang large spoons and other utensils underneath a cabinet. DIYer Angel Nichole does this with inexpensive items like hooks and a wooden block.

Nichole posted a video demonstrating the process on multiple social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube. It begins with a wooden hexagon that, like many kitchen essentials, can be found at the Dollar Tree. Nichole stains the hexagon, but this step could easily be skipped to make the project even cheaper. Next, the DIYer attaches a series of screw-in hooks (which in this case were purchased in bulk from Walmart). It's important to count how many utensils you want to hang on the station so you can properly space out your hooks on the wood piece.

After this, all that's left to do is hang the cutlery station. While you could use a permanent solution like glue, Nichole simply opts for heavy-duty Command Strips to affix the wood to the bottom of a cabinet. This leaves you with a hanging cutlery station that keeps larger items like spatulas out of your drawers and off your counters and cabinets.