How To Decide Where You Want Your Kitchen Backsplash To End

A backsplash is a decorative element (i.e. its chief function is to look good), and as such, it should follow the existing parameters laid out by your kitchen. The first and foremost rule for deciding how far the covering should extend is to keep the lines simple.

In general, the wall space between the countertops and the cabinets is considered backsplash territory. The latter two fixtures provide natural borders for adorning that section of wall with a crisp, clearly-defined aesthetic pop. Here, the backsplash should align flush with the far edges of the counter and upper cabinets. If your countertop extends beyond your upper cabinets, stop the wall covering so that it aligns with the edge of your upper cabinets. A backsplash can also be arranged as a subtler 6-inch to 1-foot-thick strip lining the space directly above the countertops. This can be a good look for walls without upper cabinets.

If you're working with a pricey tile or material, and a full-wall backsplash isn't in the budget, consider hanging two or three free-floating shelves. Affixed to the wall, these floating shelves will form an open strip (or multiple strips) of wall space with defined borders. That pricey, eye-catching tile can be mounted in the open spaces between the shelves for a pop of personality that doesn't break the bank.