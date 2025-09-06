Every Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pack, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're a new or seasoned owner of a Nespresso Vertuo machine, there's no denying that the company's sheer volume of pod options can be a little intimidating — particularly if you're uninitiated or just want to branch out from your usual brews. When you're looking for a little something new, you always have the option of combing through the site and curating your own pod collection. But for those who need an easier, more streamlined combo-crafting option, Nespresso can still come to the rescue with its various pod variety packs.

A variety pack is a great investment when you want to try a lot of different options, or when you want to buy in bulk without crafting your own cart. The company has six pod variety packs for Vertuo machine owners, each themed to a different type of capsule. Having tried the vast majority of Nespresso's Vertuo pods, I was curious about what the variety packs offered — after all, if one of them delivered several varieties that I already love, why wouldn't I stock up? Each variety pack is curated to a different type of consumer, so I won't recommend staying away from any. I can, however, rank them based on the quality and variety of pod options each offers (as well as any applicable accessories included), using my experience with the pods as a gauge when needed.