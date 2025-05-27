2 Coffee Packs New Nespresso Vertuo Owners Should Try

Particularly impressive and well-curated is Nespresso's Coffee Discovery pack, complete with six sleeves of some of the company's popular Vertuo pod offerings. You'll find a variety of roasts and tasting notes within this collection, though all will pull coffee-sized cups (at 7.77 fluid ounces), so it may not be quite what the espresso aficionado is looking for.

I appreciate that Nespresso offers both its Melozio and Melozio Decaffeinato in this pack, even if just to give consumers the idea of some flavor differences often present in decaf coffee. I don't particularly love this decaf pod, but tasting it next to its caffeinated version can be quite the educational experience (and it's still definitely not Nespresso's worst decaf pod). Melozio, Odacio, and Stormio also make for quite the triplet. Melozio is the most moderate, entry-level pod of the three while Stormio is by far the darkest and most intense. Odacio is also a bold offering, but I find it to be smoother and more palatable black than Stormio. You might find that you appreciate the different pods prepared in different ways — personally, I like to drink Melozio black and Stormio with some frothed milk.

Colombia and Mexico are two great single-origin choices to include in the pack. If you're new to single-origin in general, each offers a window into what the country's coffee can taste like; moreover, each is from one of the more ubiquitous origin countries in the coffee world. Colombia is fairly bright, while Mexico offers darker, spiced notes. Each is a good representation of its origin country, and they're a good contrast to each other.