Ice Forte Vs Leggero: What's The Difference Between The Nespresso Pods?

Cuddling a cozy cup of hot coffee is a comfort zone for many folks, but there's a chilly alter-ego deserving of some consideration as well. We're talking about iced coffees, a genre in which Nespresso happens to excel. Compared to the company's constant parade of hot-brew pods and capsules, the icy alternatives are few but mighty. Two iced Nespresso pod blends for Vertuo machines stand out for their exclusive designation as "Ice" pods, intended to be brewed over a glass of ice. Nespresso Ice Leggero and Ice Forte share the cold-drink category but otherwise have quite different coffee profiles.

Advertisement

The most obvious difference between these two coffee pods is their size. The Ice Leggero is a double espresso drink brewing just 2.7 ounces, while the Ice Forte pod delivers 7.7 ounces for a full-sized iced coffee drink. But that doesn't mean the Leggero espresso must remain in its concentrated form; In fact, many Nespresso enthusiasts add extra ice and cold water or milk. Apart from the size and coffee concentration, the diverging characteristics include things like flavor, origins, roast intensity, and a minor variation in price.

Regardless of which Ice version you choose, Nespresso provides accessory options for maximizing these two cold drinks. They include iced tumblers, barista-style ice cube trays and shakers, and cold coffee glasses in two sizes: The 11.8-ounce Barista Recipe glasses and a larger 18.6-ounce Reveal glass with engraved lines on the lower portion.

Advertisement