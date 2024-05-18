Is There A Difference Between Iced Nespresso Pods Vs The Regular Kind?

Move over, hot coffee. Iced coffee has been trending for quite a while, both at your local coffee house and for homemade drinks. A widely reported Starbucks announcement from 2023 said 75% of the coffee giant's sales were made up of iced drinks, so it only makes sense that Nespresso is ready to lead the home iced coffee market with specialty capsules designed specifically for cold drinks. The first two pods for brewing on ice were released in 2017, and the selection increases each year, with seasonal flavored offerings sprinkled into the mix as well.

The coffee pods Nespresso markets for iced coffee are designed to be stronger so they stand up to the dilution from melting ice and the addition of cold milk. The result is a light but flavorful coffee flavor, according to Nespresso. That's great to know, but there's no law of physics that prevents you from cooling down the coffee from any other Nespresso pod and serving it in an icy cold drink. If you run out of iced coffee pods, you're still in luck when you crave a cold caffeine kick.