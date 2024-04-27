How Extract Chilling Ensures A More Flavorful Cup Of Iced Coffee

Espresso-making can quickly get technical — many logistics go into that delicious, viscous coffee. Pulling a perfect shot requires proper tamping, an eye on the right grind size, dosage planning, and the correct water temperature, not to mention the selection of the coffee beans themselves. The understanding of such factors keeps evolving, with new techniques debuted at coffee competitions, which then become part of our daily coffee-buying and coffee-making lives a bit further down the line.

An example of a recently innovated technique for espresso is extract chilling, which premiered at the World Barista Championship in 2021. The method employs a cold metal ball (or other shape), over which the espresso pours directly from the machine, thereby cooling the liquid on impact and also improving the coffee's flavor. There's lots to consider when chilling espresso since you shouldn't pour a freshly brewed espresso over ice as it will turn the taste bitter and become overly diluted.

To remedy this issue, baristas are now pouring espresso over a metal orb that's been cooled in a freezer. The coffee immediately plunges in temperature, but its fruity notes remain intact. It's a clever innovation with a big flavor payoff.