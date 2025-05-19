Review: Nespresso's Pistachio And Coconut Vanilla Pods Offer Refreshing, Summer-Ready Iced Brews

It's that time of year again, folks — time to pull your shorts and tank tops out of storage, plant your summer veggies, and gear up for that long-awaited beach vacation. Summer activities call for summer fuel, and if you typically get your gears going with coffee after coffee throughout the day, Nespresso has your warm-weather caffeine cravings covered.

Now, Nespresso isn't new to the cold coffee game. The company has had iced coffee and cold brew pods in circulation for a while, and you may even already have some cold summer coffee pods in your collection. This year, the start of the season sees the company releasing two new, limited-edition pods designed to be served over ice: Pistachio Vanilla and Coconut Vanilla. Both certainly sound enticing enough as an iced caffeine hit, and, given my familiarity with Nespresso's expansive collection, I figured it was only fair to give these two flavors a try.