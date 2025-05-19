Review: Nespresso's Pistachio And Coconut Vanilla Pods Offer Refreshing, Summer-Ready Iced Brews
It's that time of year again, folks — time to pull your shorts and tank tops out of storage, plant your summer veggies, and gear up for that long-awaited beach vacation. Summer activities call for summer fuel, and if you typically get your gears going with coffee after coffee throughout the day, Nespresso has your warm-weather caffeine cravings covered.
Now, Nespresso isn't new to the cold coffee game. The company has had iced coffee and cold brew pods in circulation for a while, and you may even already have some cold summer coffee pods in your collection. This year, the start of the season sees the company releasing two new, limited-edition pods designed to be served over ice: Pistachio Vanilla and Coconut Vanilla. Both certainly sound enticing enough as an iced caffeine hit, and, given my familiarity with Nespresso's expansive collection, I figured it was only fair to give these two flavors a try.
What are Nespresso's summer iced coffees?
Nespresso's two limited releases, Pistachio Vanilla and Coconut Vanilla, each offer something a little different to particular coffee consumers. Coconut can be a polarizing flavor (and, moreover, one that's tricky to do well), so I'm not surprised to see it released alongside an earthier flavor profile like pistachio. Pairing each of the flavors with vanilla was probably a no-brainer on the company's part — vanilla's deep, warm aromatics can offer stability to wilder flavors.
Each coffee is meant to be brewed over ice, and each brews slightly different cup sizes. Pistachio Vanilla will give you a double espresso-sized shot that comes in at 2.7 fluid ounces, while Coconut Vanilla brews a coffee-sized, 7.77 fluid ounce cup. Before you worry about ice watering down the flavors of the coffees, it seems the company has taken that into account as well. I found each brew to hold up well when brewed hot over a heaping mug of ice cubes.
Price and availability
You'll find that each of these pods comes in at a slightly higher price point than many of Nespresso's other offerings, but are happily cheaper than the company's super-expensive Hawaii Kona pods (which, by the way, I wasn't too impressed with). A box of 10 Pistachio Vanilla pods will set you back $15, while a box of Coconut Vanilla pods costs $15.50. This makes each cup $1.50 and $1.55, respectively, which isn't bad for your morning cuppa, especially if you typically head to your local Starbucks for your wake-up caffeine boost.
As far as availability, we're not sure how long these pods will stick around. In my experience, I've found that Nespresso typically never sets an end date for its limited offerings — my best guess is that they'll be available through the season, and then until supplies run out. You can purchase the pods on the company's website, but there's a decent bet your local Nespresso boutique will have some in stock, as well.
Taste test: Pistachio Vanilla
I'll admit, it took me a minute to fully grasp what this iced coffee pod had to offer. Smelling it, I got definite notes of vanilla and very little pistachio (though, to be fair, I don't typically find pistachio to have a very strong aroma in general). When I still didn't get much pistachio upon first sipping it, I was disappointed — then, strong nutty notes came through fully at the end of the sip.
Still, while I enjoyed this coffee overall, I wasn't floored. When I taste something pistachio flavored, I expect a relatively thick mouthfeel with smooth, buttery, slightly nutty flavors. This cup didn't entirely deliver (though I'd be curious to see if I felt differently drinking it hot). While pistachio fans might be slightly underwhelmed by drinking this black, I think it offers a great base upon which to build an iced pistachio latte. Amp up the mouthfeel with a gentle pour of some thick pistachio creamer (and pistachio syrup if you want to go even further with the flavor).
Taste test: Coconut Vanilla
I was substantially more impressed with Nespresso's Coconut Vanilla offering. The full-sized cup of coffee seemed to be roasted slightly lighter than its pistachio counterpart, and I felt that allowed its more tropical flavor profile to shine. The coconut flavor starts subtly but grows as the sip continues, and it's warmed by the addition of vanilla. Nespresso struck a good middle ground here. It would have been easy for the company to go overboard on the coconut flavor; instead, Nespresso found a balance that presents the flavor without being overwhelming.
I liked sipping this black and, similar to the Pistachio Vanilla pod, it offers a great starting point for making a flavorful coconut coffee. If you don't feel like drinking anything too intense, you'll be happy having this as-is over a cup of ice. On the other hand, if you want something more creamy and indulgent, it would benefit greatly from a splash of coconut creamer. If you have some time and want to go the extra mile, you could always freeze coconut milk into ice cubes to brew this pod over.
Final thoughts
Overall, my opinion on these pods is pretty neutral, which I actually prefer over having a strong opinion either way. I've tried some other offerings from the company that have felt potentially polarizing to consumers, and these are neither here nor there — they'll satisfy the majority of customers who try them, and they offer plenty of opportunity to get creative. Plus, given the pretty standard price point, it's feasible to try them out. They're particularly good Nespresso pods for those who prefer sweeter coffee, as each is amenable enough to any number of additions you may want to give it.