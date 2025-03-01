Review: Nespresso's Limited-Edition Hawaii Kona Capsules Don't Quite Earn Their High Price Tag

How seriously do you take your coffee? Are you a die-hard proponent of a certain brewing method and find yourself constantly sampling beans from different countries? Or are you more of a quick, on-the-go coffee enthusiast, who appreciates good brews that can be made in a timely fashion? Maybe you're like me — a little of both, someone who religiously and meticulously makes a pour-over in the morning and brews a Nespresso pod in the afternoon. We appreciate convenience, especially when combined with stellar quality. I've been impressed by Nespresso's offerings before, so when I saw a new pod line out, I knew I had to try them.

That's right, there's a new single-origin Nespresso capsule on the market: the brand's limited-edition Special Reserve Hawaii Kona pods. The box's design is endearing and instantly inviting, a might-as-well cart addition if you work hard to curate an impeccable coffee aesthetic. I had the highest of expectations for these capsules (for reasons I'll fully divulge momentarily), and I must admit to being very torn on a final verdict. Are the Hawaii Kona pods good? Objectively speaking, sure. Are they worth the price? The answer to that question is a little more complicated.

