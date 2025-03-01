Review: Nespresso's Limited-Edition Hawaii Kona Capsules Don't Quite Earn Their High Price Tag
How seriously do you take your coffee? Are you a die-hard proponent of a certain brewing method and find yourself constantly sampling beans from different countries? Or are you more of a quick, on-the-go coffee enthusiast, who appreciates good brews that can be made in a timely fashion? Maybe you're like me — a little of both, someone who religiously and meticulously makes a pour-over in the morning and brews a Nespresso pod in the afternoon. We appreciate convenience, especially when combined with stellar quality. I've been impressed by Nespresso's offerings before, so when I saw a new pod line out, I knew I had to try them.
That's right, there's a new single-origin Nespresso capsule on the market: the brand's limited-edition Special Reserve Hawaii Kona pods. The box's design is endearing and instantly inviting, a might-as-well cart addition if you work hard to curate an impeccable coffee aesthetic. I had the highest of expectations for these capsules (for reasons I'll fully divulge momentarily), and I must admit to being very torn on a final verdict. Are the Hawaii Kona pods good? Objectively speaking, sure. Are they worth the price? The answer to that question is a little more complicated.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are the Special Reserve Hawaii Kona capsules?
It's no secret that Hawaii is one of the best coffee origin spots, and even tangential coffee enthusiasts would find it easy to appreciate a good Kona brew. This coffee has quite the reputation to live up to. It's known for being full-bodied, fruity, chocolatey, sometimes nutty, and incredibly smooth. Take the opportunity to indulge should you ever find yourself awash in the state's tropical paradise. Fortunately, good Kona coffee beans aren't hard for non-locals to get their hands on, which raises the question: How do Nespresso's Special Reserve Hawaii Kona pods stack up?
The company claims these capsules have "tropical and exotic fruity notes and fine citric acidity, all combined with a nutty cereal finish for a well-balanced cup." It also says the double espresso pods have a medium body with relatively low bitterness and acidity, and a medium roast. I don't know about you, but the description makes it sound like my perfect cup of coffee. I love my coffee to boast abundantly bright and fruity notes (I often opt for coffees of African origin for this reason), and I appreciate when acidity is tempered by some earthy, nutty notes. The Mauna Loa-grown beans seemed like they should fit the bill.
Price and availability
Wondering where to buy these Nespresso pods? Fortunately, you shouldn't have to go on a long hunt to obtain them, unless you're reading this piece after the limited-edition run has ended. While they're available, you can order a box of Special Reserve Hawaii Kona pods on Nespresso's website. Given its limited-edition nature, I wouldn't be surprised if stock in Nespresso's boutiques varies from store to store, so I'd call your local spot before heading in if you're hoping to pick up a box in the store.
The 2025 Nespresso price hikes aside, this is still a comparatively very expensive box of capsules. Each sleeve of 10 capsules costs a whopping $28 (or, $2.80 per capsule). By comparison, other capsules in the brand's limited-edition line cost about half that much, with the most expensive option coming in at $14.50 per box. The sticker shock also got me excited — surely, a Nespresso coffee that costs almost as much as a drip from my local roaster would be exquisite. Right?
Taste test
I awaited this Nespresso pod brew with bated breath. It had a smooth enough aroma that was slightly nutty, and it brewed the expected double-espresso-sized shot. I chose to try it black first; in my opinion, any coffee that proclaims its own greatness should be enjoyable unadulterated. I generally take my coffee black anyway, and I tend to like Kona coffee, so I definitely expected great things from this cup. Alas, I was left somewhat disappointed.
I got smooth chocolate and some slight fruity notes at the beginning of the sip, which quickly gave way to a round nuttiness — but by the end of the sip, everything fell apart. Unfortunately, it gave a bitter finish that left me wanting water rather than another sip of coffee. I added some Oatly oat milk to the coffee after trying it black to see if that did anything to smooth out the bitter finish. While the oat milk helped bring out the bright fruity notes at the beginning of the sip, it didn't do much to temper its less-than-stellar finish.
Final thoughts
Given the price tag, I wanted to really be blown away by this Special Reserve Hawaii Kona capsule; however, this is one limited-edition Nespresso pod that underwhelmed me. Were it less expensive, I might be more inclined to recommend it. After all, its purported tasting notes were there. It just failed to wow in its finish. To the odd consumer who doesn't mind a bitter finish in their coffee (and doesn't mind spending quite a few hard-earned bucks), I'd say, sure, try it out. Unfortunately, the cons outweigh the pros in this case.
Could I see myself spending $28 on a box of Nespresso pods in the future? Yeah — I'm always willing to pay big bucks for superior coffee, but this coffee just didn't quite cut it. I'd be curious to try it again if Nespresso decided to try a lighter roast. Medium roasts can bring out palatable chocolate and nutty notes, but if the company had leaned more into the fruit-forward characteristics of a light roast Kona, I think it may have been more successful.