The Limited-Edition Nespresso Pod That Is Underwhelming Coffee Lovers

Nespresso announces limited edition flavors each year. Sometimes fun and festive, sometimes perfect to make latte macchiatos, the flavors are available until there is no more stock, so when they are gone, they are gone. While some of the limited editions have knocked it out of the park (and we wish we could have them all year long), others fall short. Coffee lovers who enjoy sweeter pods may be tempted by the sound of almond croissant capsules, but buyer beware! A distinct artificial taste is a common complaint from consumers, with many reviewers expressing feelings of underwhelm and disappointment after sampling.

Advertisement

The 2024 festive offerings include coffee capsules, limited edition machines, chocolate, and biscuits tucked into an advent calendar. On the fourth day, the almond croissant flavor makes its appearance. Even if you don't want to purchase an advent calendar of surprises, the flavor can be purchased in packs of 10 and are described by Nespresso as delivering indulgent, smooth notes of sweet vanilla and almond with layers of brown caramel, butter, and pastries. The flavor is part of an overall experience developed by Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert in a partnership powered by Belmond, a luxury train company, so a romantic theme of travel accompanies the creation, along with the design of the calendar with train windows that open to reveal daily treats. The almond croissant flavor is meant to result in coffee that might symbolically transport drinkers to Paris, but the effort has received mixed reviews.

Advertisement