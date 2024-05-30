The 2 Best Nespresso Pods To Make Latte Macchiatos

There are upsides and downsides to having a Nespresso machine — they're tidy, easy to use, and require virtually no time or effort on your end. But, things get a little more complicated if you want to venture outside of the more basic latte or Americano preparations into something like a latte macchiato. Obviously, with an at-home Nespresso, you're the barista — which means you call the shots. You can make whatever you want and call it whatever you want. When you get into the specifics, however, a latte macchiato requires a certain pour and technique that your Nespresso doesn't quite offer the freedom to pull off. At least, not without the right Nespresso pod.

Before getting into technique, you need to be sure you're using a pod that will deliver the intended taste of a latte macchiato. Like a regular latte or cappuccino, a latte macchiato is a layered coffee drink made from espresso and milk. Only, rather than emphasizing the taste of the espresso, the milk is the star. With that being said, you still want to be able to distinguish that there is espresso in it. Considering that a latte macchiato is served with more milk than usual, the recommendation is to go for a Nespresso pod that can balance it out such as the Volluto with its light roast and bright, nutty flavor.

If you want something more intense in coffee flavor, the Arpeggio pods have the body and deep roast level to deliver a bolder cup.