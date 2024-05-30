The 2 Best Nespresso Pods To Make Latte Macchiatos
There are upsides and downsides to having a Nespresso machine — they're tidy, easy to use, and require virtually no time or effort on your end. But, things get a little more complicated if you want to venture outside of the more basic latte or Americano preparations into something like a latte macchiato. Obviously, with an at-home Nespresso, you're the barista — which means you call the shots. You can make whatever you want and call it whatever you want. When you get into the specifics, however, a latte macchiato requires a certain pour and technique that your Nespresso doesn't quite offer the freedom to pull off. At least, not without the right Nespresso pod.
Before getting into technique, you need to be sure you're using a pod that will deliver the intended taste of a latte macchiato. Like a regular latte or cappuccino, a latte macchiato is a layered coffee drink made from espresso and milk. Only, rather than emphasizing the taste of the espresso, the milk is the star. With that being said, you still want to be able to distinguish that there is espresso in it. Considering that a latte macchiato is served with more milk than usual, the recommendation is to go for a Nespresso pod that can balance it out such as the Volluto with its light roast and bright, nutty flavor.
If you want something more intense in coffee flavor, the Arpeggio pods have the body and deep roast level to deliver a bolder cup.
Latte macchiato technique and aesthetic
Aside from the flavor, part of what distinguishes a latte macchiato from other types of coffee is how it looks — which directly corresponds to how it's prepared. It's actually pretty easy to make: The espresso is poured extra slowly over a glass part-filled with well-frothed steamed milk, and the coffee should settle between the heated milk and the froth, doing the natural separation itself. The slow pouring is what gives the drink its foamy top and milky bottom, with the espresso in the middle. Looking down at the glass from the top, you'll see a clean circle in the foam from the drip of the espresso.
To get the visual appeal of the layers and the little dot on the top, professional baristas usually adjust the espresso machine settings so the espresso shot pours slowly into the milk. With a Nespresso, start with a glass filled anywhere from a half to a third with warm, steamed milk, put in your Volluto or Arpeggio pod, hit the button, and do what a lot of lazy baristas do and hold a spoon underneath the pour of the espresso to slow it down.
You might not get that nice clean circle like you would if you ordered it from a professional barista, but with the right Nespresso pod it will taste like you did — and that's what's most important. If it bothers you, spoon extra foam on top of it to cover it up.