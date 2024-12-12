Can You Test Nespresso Pods Before Buying A Whole Box?

Another way to try different flavors is to get a sample sleeve when you make another purchase. When selecting a sample pack, read the descriptions to see which coffees match best to your flavor preferences, or refer back to your quiz results. Each pod is just over $1, so a 10-pack sleeve won't set you back too much. But to get the most bang for your buck with every Nespresso order, you can opt for the free samples the company recommends and offers before you checkout. And if you find you don't love a new-to-you flavor, you can always brew the coffee and use it in a recipe like our classic tiramisu. Just be sure to check the freshness of the pods if they've been laying around for a while.

If you really want to avoid paying for a gamble on different flavors, you'll need to visit a Nespresso boutique. The website shows the store locations, which all offer a wide range of coffee pods and you will likely have the opportunity to try a few. The stores hold special events as well as master classes, so it's not uncommon to have the opportunity to try what's brewing. You can always ask a store employee to allow you to try one if you're really curious about it, too. While some Redditors suggest that a few boutiques can be stingy about letting you try, others have had positive experiences.