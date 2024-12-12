Can You Test Nespresso Pods Before Buying A Whole Box?
No matter what style of Nespresso machine you have at home, it's only natural to want to try flavors before buying and committing to an entire box of pods of a different flavor. But how can you try other flavors or even new releases? Just as Nespresso makes recycling its pods easy for consumers, there are three simple ways to figure out which roasts and blends are best suited to your taste buds.
The first is to take the company's online quiz that helps pair the best selection of coffees to your tastes based on your answers to a few simple flavor profile preferences. From core coffee notes to the type of milk you prefer to use, the questions pinpoint the top four results you should like best. This does, however, still mean you'll have to buy the coffee before tasting it.
Visit a Nespresso boutique to try pod flavors
Another way to try different flavors is to get a sample sleeve when you make another purchase. When selecting a sample pack, read the descriptions to see which coffees match best to your flavor preferences, or refer back to your quiz results. Each pod is just over $1, so a 10-pack sleeve won't set you back too much. But to get the most bang for your buck with every Nespresso order, you can opt for the free samples the company recommends and offers before you checkout. And if you find you don't love a new-to-you flavor, you can always brew the coffee and use it in a recipe like our classic tiramisu. Just be sure to check the freshness of the pods if they've been laying around for a while.
If you really want to avoid paying for a gamble on different flavors, you'll need to visit a Nespresso boutique. The website shows the store locations, which all offer a wide range of coffee pods and you will likely have the opportunity to try a few. The stores hold special events as well as master classes, so it's not uncommon to have the opportunity to try what's brewing. You can always ask a store employee to allow you to try one if you're really curious about it, too. While some Redditors suggest that a few boutiques can be stingy about letting you try, others have had positive experiences.