Check The Freshness Of Your Nespresso Pods With A Simple Test

By now, we all know and love the simple convenience of Nespresso. However, just how long do Nespresso coffee pods last? And how can you tell if they are still fresh? Fret not; checking the freshness of your capsules is a breeze. For a reliable test, gently press on the silver foil membrane at the top. If you feel some resistance, it's a clear sign that the pod still contains fresh coffee. If the pod is past its prime, the membrane will feel soft and not tight, and yes, it might be time to finally toss those pods.

Another way to ensure the freshness of your Nespresso pods is by checking the production and best-before dates on the pod sleeves or outer boxes. The company provides this information on all its coffee capsule cartons. If your capsules are within the best-before period, you can be confident that your coffee will still be fresh-roasted and have the correct aroma.

What can you do to keep your pods fresh? Always plan to pack your pods in an airtight container or ziplock bag, closed properly. Remember, with air exposure, the Nespresso pods lose their flavor and the various aromas they could possess over time. An airtight container is your best ally in preventing this, giving you the power to preserve the freshness of your favorite coffee capsules.