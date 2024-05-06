Why You Should Release Nespresso Pods Immediately After Each Brew

Nespresso tips and tricks abound, spreading from user to user like an old-fashioned gossip chain. Fortunately, many of the insights are quite helpful, born from hands-on experience by true devotees of Nespresso. The coffee-cradling Nespresso pods (which we've ranked) get a whole lot of that shared love, including helpful hints on choosing, using, and not abusing them. Those last two categories, using and abusing, carry some unexpected nuances you'll want to know about.

Those charming little aluminum cups from Nespresso have several superior qualities compared to plastic versions. Along with being recyclable and requiring less packaging, the aluminum material seals out elements such as moisture, oxygen, and daylight. The freshness of the grounds is released only when activating the machine and brewing a cup of java. Once you pop a pod into the machine and hit the button, a group of spikes in the machine head pierce the aluminum seal, allowing the water to flow through the grounds and create your morning magic. You're done now — or are you?

Grabbing the freshly brewed Nespresso drink and dashing into your day is quite natural, but there's one small thing you still need to do: Release the used pod into the attached container. If you skip this step, bacteria can accumulate in the warm, soggy coffee grounds, eventually leading to mold buildup, depending on how long you leave it trapped in the chamber. And the pod itself is not your only concern.