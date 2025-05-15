The Nespresso Coffee Pods That Can Help You Combat Fatigue. Do They Really Do That?
Calling all Nespresso fans: There's a new coffee pod in town, and this one goes above and beyond your standard capsule offering. If you're still drowsy after your morning hit of caffeine, the new pods just might provide a slight boost to your mental state, fighting that ever-present fog of fatigue. The relatively recent addition to the Nespresso family is an "Active" pod and, if it holds up to the company's claims, it could very well be a game-changer.
The Active pods are infused with vitamin B6, and this isn't the first time Nespresso has tried to amplify the wake-up abilities of its pods. The company also has two pods that contain more caffeine than the rest — Stormio Boost and Melozio Boost — as well as a Vivida pod that's packed with vitamin B12. Now, I have yet to try those three selections, so I can't speak to their effectiveness. I was curious about the new Active pods, though, especially as someone who deals with chronic fatigue. Could a simple hit of B6 really perk up my mornings enough to keep me from wanting to crawl back under the covers?
What are Nespresso's Active coffee pods?
Just as you might have a stockpile of decaf Nespresso pods for when you want an evening cuppa, maybe you've been on the lookout for an amplified pod to boost your mornings. Nespresso's Active pods claim to do just that, with a whopping 20% of your recommended daily vitamin B6 intake. Unfamiliar with the vitamin? It has a few benefits, including keeping your brain function and nervous system in tip-top shape as well as boosting your immune system. It may also be helpful in combating a few unpleasant conditions — like morning sickness while pregnant, PMS symptoms, and sideroblastic anemia — though research is iffy about the exact effect of the vitamin on said issues.
As far as the flavor of the pods, the company claims them to have almond and vanilla notes, specifically citing a "custard" flavor in the finished product. It's a double espresso-sized pod (that pulls a 2.7-ounce shot) and is meant to be served over ice, an apt choice as the pod is being released at the onset of warmer months. It's a tempting buy if you like infusing your summer days with hiking, boating, and swimming, or even if you just have kids who chronically wake you at ungodly hours.
Price and availability
A box of 10 Active pods currently costs $14.50 through Nespresso's website, for a price of $1.45 per pod. That's undoubtedly cheaper than the morning brew you'd get at your local coffee shop — plus, we bet your coffee shop doesn't infuse its brews with vitamin B6 (though if it does, let us know so we can head over). Personally, I expected the price of the pods to be higher given their infusion. As it stands, this box is priced very similarly to Nespresso's typical coffee pods, which tend to be between $12-$14 per box of 10.
Nespresso doesn't indicate whether this is a limited-time offering, but I'm making an educated guess that it's here to stay. Usually, the company is good at specifying when a certain pod won't be around forever, and given that I've seen it offering the other "enhanced" pods for a while now, I wouldn't be surprised if this is a permanent addition to that line. You can buy boxes online and there's a good bet they may be available at your local Nespresso boutique.
Taste test
After brewing the pod I filled the mug with ice, per the company's recommendation. I was, admittedly, a little taken aback at first sip. Its flavors were potent, though not in a bad way, and it took me a second to identify what I was tasting. If you've ever had Nespresso's Sunny Almond Vanilla pod, you'll have a good idea of what this offering tastes like — and if you're not a fan of almond flavoring, I can't recommend you try it.
Now, I personally enjoyed my cup. Almond definitely sits at the forefront, and it's strong, akin to an amaretto flavor. However, vanilla does come in to round it out and keep it from being too overwhelming. I drank this black over ice, and I imagine it would taste better with some cream or cold foam, though I wouldn't add too much, as this is a pretty light coffee. If cream isn't your thing, it's definitely palatable black. I can see this being a polarizing offering flavor-wise, so it won't be for everyone; however, those who like the flavor profile will love these pods.
Does it fight fatigue?
After trying the pod, I waited about 45 minutes to look for a noticeable change in energy. I have to admit, I didn't feel any more of a difference than I would from consuming a normal cup of coffee. I didn't feel more alert, nor did my ever-present desire to go back to bed abate. However, it's worth mentioning that the company says you may feel the effects of B6 "when consumed daily," so I'm not sure I should expect to feel a significant difference after one pod anyway.
That said, I definitely didn't experience any negative effects from the pod. Like all vitamins, you're more likely to notice subtle changes over time when regularly consuming them, so it's not like this pod is ineffective — it may just take some time to build up in your system and, when enjoyed on the daily, I'd say there's a decent chance it actually does have brain-boosting benefits. It certainly won't hurt to try it out.
Final thoughts
On the whole, I'll give this pod a thumbs-up, but I can't speak as to its energy-boosting benefits just yet. I plan to drink it daily until the box runs out, at which point I'll be able to make a better determination. If you're on the fence, I'd say buy it, as long as its flavor profile sounds appealing to you. It's on the higher end of Nespresso's price spectrum, but not by much, and it's tasty enough to warrant a purchase of at least one box.
If you're a Nespresso owner who wants to get more vitamin B6 into your life anyway, there's no reason not to try a box. I recommend brewing it, letting it cool slightly, and then adding ice, so the already pretty light coffee doesn't get too watered-down. It's well-suited for cream and could certainly take an almond creamer if you wanted to double up on that flavor profile.