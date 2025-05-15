The Nespresso Coffee Pods That Can Help You Combat Fatigue. Do They Really Do That?

Calling all Nespresso fans: There's a new coffee pod in town, and this one goes above and beyond your standard capsule offering. If you're still drowsy after your morning hit of caffeine, the new pods just might provide a slight boost to your mental state, fighting that ever-present fog of fatigue. The relatively recent addition to the Nespresso family is an "Active" pod and, if it holds up to the company's claims, it could very well be a game-changer.

The Active pods are infused with vitamin B6, and this isn't the first time Nespresso has tried to amplify the wake-up abilities of its pods. The company also has two pods that contain more caffeine than the rest — Stormio Boost and Melozio Boost — as well as a Vivida pod that's packed with vitamin B12. Now, I have yet to try those three selections, so I can't speak to their effectiveness. I was curious about the new Active pods, though, especially as someone who deals with chronic fatigue. Could a simple hit of B6 really perk up my mornings enough to keep me from wanting to crawl back under the covers?