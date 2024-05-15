Nespresso Debuts Limited-Time Flavor In New Mediterranean Summer Collection

Nespresso is leaning into the nostalgia of a sun-kissed Mediterranean seaside with its upcoming Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer Collection. The brand has teamed up with the color design company Pantone to get the visuals just right and the duo has absolutely nailed the carefree vibes and casual luxury aesthetic they were going for. Pantone has been busy in the food world lately, as the company was recently involved in Crumbl's debut of Cinnamon Squares, the chain's first non-cookie baked treat.

Even though the Nespresso project is only running for a limited time, there's a lot for fans to enjoy including refreshing new iced coffee drinks, new Nespresso accessories, as well as Vertuo Pop and Essenza Mini machines in a bright and fun, limited-edition Mandarin Orange color in collaboration with Pantone.

For people who prefer to drink their sunshine rather than look at it, Nespresso is debuting its Sunny Almond Vanilla coffee flavor, which is meant to be served iced, and we are eager to see how it stacks up in our ranking of the different Nespresso coffee pod flavors. The pod even uses the color palette of the Mediterranean Summer Collection with an alternating mix of Pantone's Habanero Gold and Tofu, which gives the impression of an old-fashioned life preserver. Sunny Almond Vanilla is made with 100% light-roasted Arabica coffee beans and will go great with a splash of cold milk. Expect the touch of sweetness from the vanilla and the unique taste of almonds to transport you to a simpler time. The Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer Collection is available now both online and at Nespresso boutique stores.