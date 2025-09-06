Don't Skip These Dirty Kitchen Countertop Items Next Time You Clean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of places you might not think to clean in your kitchen. While most people tackle countertop grime, sinks and faucets, stovetops, and backsplashes, some areas are consistently overlooked — those include your kitchen utensil holder and knife block.

You should be cleaning your knife block every four to six weeks. To do so, remove all of the knives from the slots and then wipe the block with a clean cloth or sponge to remove loose debris. Dip a bottle brush, straw brush, or pipe cleaner in a bowl of warm water and mild dish soap and insert the brush into each slot of the knife holder. Move it around to remove gunk and debris, then wipe the exterior of the knife block with soapy water and rinse it with a slightly damp sponge. Dry it completely with a clean towel or cloth and place the knife block upside down on the dish rack or drying rack to let the slots drain and dry. When it is completely dry, you can replace the knives in their slots.

Another item that is often ignored is the cooking utensil organizer. While the utensils are cleaned regularly, the holder itself could be harboring grime, debris, and germs. You should be cleaning it every month. If it is dishwasher safe, just remove the utensils and pop it in the dishwasher. If not, wash it by hand using dish soap. Make sure it is completely dry before returning the utensils.