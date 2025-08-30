Our Italian Lemon Cream Cake Is Fluffy And Decadent

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Italian cuisine tends to be known for its tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella, there's an ingredient known well in Italy that also deserves recognition. Lemons, grown in Southern Italy along the Amalfi Coast and the Sorrento Peninsula, are used widely in drinks, pastas, and dessert. The hot summers of the Mediterranean provide the perfect climate for the tangy citrus, and paired with the proximity to the sea, has caused the fruit to become prominent in the country's cuisine. Beyond a squeeze over seaside fritto misto or crispy milanese, lemon is widely known for its use in limoncello, lemon delights, and pasta al limone.

Italian lemon cream cake is a dessert made with the fresh flavors of Italy, with bright, tangy lemon in every buttery layer. In this Italian lemon cream cake recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the cake's buttermilk base is filled with lemon flavor and stacked with a layer of mascarpone cream swirled in between. Topped with buttery, airy-soft vanilla crumble, the cake is a perfect balance of textures bursting with lemon in every bite. A sweet way to taste the fresh flavors of the Italian coast, this lemon cream cake is the perfect summer indulgence.