Cake Flour Vs All Purpose Flour: The Difference And When To Use Each

Not all types of flour are created equal. While batters and doughs made with cake flour and those made with all-purpose flour might appear indistinguishable to the naked eye, and also taste pretty much the same (although don't eat either of 'em raw), they do have different effects on a baked good's finished outcome.

While cake flour typically comes in a box and all-purpose flour comes in a bag, the biggest difference between these types of flour is the gluten protein content, which is 3%-5% higher in all-purpose flour compared to cake flour. Higher protein content yields stronger gluten bonds, making for overall firmer dough. Consider the difference in interior crumb structures between a loaf of sourdough bread and a moist vanilla cake. In a loaf of bread, that interior should be chewy, toothy, open, and firm. By contrast, tender cakes should have significantly smaller, tighter crumb structures, plush aeration, and crumble far more easily.

Determining which type of flour to use in a recipe will largely depend on the desired textural outcome. Using cake flour to make a batch of cookies, for instance, will yield a soft, crumbly texture, which could be a good fit for frosted sugar cookies. On the flip side, baking cookies with all-purpose flour will yield a firmer, chewy mouthfeel, which might be preferable for chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies.