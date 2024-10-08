What Is The Best Flour For Homemade Pizza Dough?

Instead of relying on complexity, iconic Italian recipes are famously simple. Consequently, the success of a recipe depends in large part on the quality of its ingredients. Pizza dough, which consists of only a handful of ingredients, exemplifies this point. Choosing the right kind of flour is key to achieving the chewy yet crisp pizza crust you desire. We've consulted the 13-time World Pizza Champion to help you make the best choice.

In an interview with Tony Gemignani, chef and owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco, he stressed that "Flour is the heart and soul of a pizza, so it's important to choose the right one for the job." That said, there are various considerations involved in making the right choice, including "the type of pizza you want to make, the temperature you are cooking at, and the length of time you want your dough to mature."

If you're cooking at home, your kitchen probably doesn't have a specialized pizza oven that can reach the astronomical temperatures necessary to cook a pizza in 90 seconds. So for a homemade pizza dough, chef Gemignani says, "High-protein flours cook better in low-temperature ovens (like one you would have at home)." In contrast to low-protein flours, which thrive at super high temperatures, high-protein flour cooked at home oven temperatures "will add more structure to the dough, brown better in the oven, and make it chewier and stronger."