Lord Of The Rings-Inspired Lembas Bread Recipe

The "Lord of the Rings" trilogy is primarily a work of high fantasy (it could be said to define the genre as it currently exists). It doesn't make our list of top food fiction books, but it deserves a more than honorable mention as a book series where the characters — especially the hobbits — enjoy their food. And, it has inspired restaurants, such as Houston's Hobbit Cafe and fantasy-themed bars like Philadelphia's The Cauldron and Treebeerd's Taphouse in Portland, Oregon.

Advertisement

Among the various dishes mentioned in the LOTR trilogy are cakes and tea, rabbit stew, and bacon cooked with mushrooms, but one of the most memorable dishes that was created especially for the series is the lembas bread, a.k.a. elven or waybread, that was given to the fellowship in Lothlórien. Apart from the fact that lembas bread is supposed to be strengthening and long-lasting with a sweet taste and wafer-like texture, we're not given many hints as to possible ingredients. As developer Jessica Morone imagines the recipe, it "has a rich, warm, and slightly sweet flavor profile, with hints of cinnamon and honey complemented by the nutty crunch of walnuts." She also prefers to make hers moist and tender by using oil and heavy cream in the mix, although she says it has "just enough density to make it feel substantial."

Advertisement