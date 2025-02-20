What's The Difference Between Cake Flour And Bread Flour?

You would expect that the flour aisle would be a very simple and self-explanatory section at the grocery store. After all, it's just milled wheat — right? Wrong. You'll find tons of different types of flour available for you to purchase, from 00 flour for pizza to gluten-free measure-for-measure flour for baking. It can be a bit overwhelming to select what you're looking for, given that all of the flours have very different properties that make them better suited for some uses than others.

Two of the most common flour varieties available in the grocery store are bread flour and cake flour. If you looked at the two products in a bowl, chances are that you would not be able to tell the difference between them. But, if you added them to the same recipe, you'd likely see very, very different results. Here's the most important difference between these two types of flour and when you need to use each of them.