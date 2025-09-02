8 Frito-Lay Simply Chips, Ranked From Worst To Best

Food and beverages will be changing by the end of 2026, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will be banning eight different synthetic food dyes. It's possible that foods and drinks will not look the same anymore. Popular items like Fruity Pebbles and Gatorade, for instance, will have to switch to more natural dyes that are costlier and harder to work with. You may even be surprised to see that your Florida oranges are not going to be quite as orange as they used to be, as some growers use artificial dyes to enhance color. The change was made as a response to the growing concern over the effects these food dyes have on health.

Some companies, like Frito-Lay, seem to have gotten ahead of these concerns by introducing its Simply brand. Simply snacks are free from artificial colors and flavors. But how do they compare to their namesake originals? That's what I went to find out in this taste test.

As a Gen X kid, these are the chips of my generation, and I am wary of changes being made to them, even with the best intentions. However, I did put my reservations aside to see if these chips could be as satisfying and snackable as the originals (in the near future, I may not have a choice!). Here's how these snacks ranked, based on how they hold up to the taste and texture of the chips we all know and love.