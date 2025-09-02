8 Frito-Lay Simply Chips, Ranked From Worst To Best
Food and beverages will be changing by the end of 2026, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will be banning eight different synthetic food dyes. It's possible that foods and drinks will not look the same anymore. Popular items like Fruity Pebbles and Gatorade, for instance, will have to switch to more natural dyes that are costlier and harder to work with. You may even be surprised to see that your Florida oranges are not going to be quite as orange as they used to be, as some growers use artificial dyes to enhance color. The change was made as a response to the growing concern over the effects these food dyes have on health.
Some companies, like Frito-Lay, seem to have gotten ahead of these concerns by introducing its Simply brand. Simply snacks are free from artificial colors and flavors. But how do they compare to their namesake originals? That's what I went to find out in this taste test.
As a Gen X kid, these are the chips of my generation, and I am wary of changes being made to them, even with the best intentions. However, I did put my reservations aside to see if these chips could be as satisfying and snackable as the originals (in the near future, I may not have a choice!). Here's how these snacks ranked, based on how they hold up to the taste and texture of the chips we all know and love.
8. Simply Zesty Doritos Cool Ranch
Based on their appearance, these chips look identical to classic Cool Ranch Doritos. The texture is even very close to the OG, although they aren't as airy or light. But it's in the seasoning where these chips veer from their namesake.
The taste depends on the chip you select, as the flavoring is not consistent across the batch. One chip may seem under-seasoned and give the impression that it could have tasted like its namesake if it had been better coated.
The seasoning, when you do get it, has a sweet flavor that does not belong. Then, there is a sourness that I can't totally pinpoint. The aftertaste is very much like a watered-down Cool Ranch, but it's not as clear as it could be. Altogether, these are very odd and a bit mind-boggling, making them a hard pass.
7. Simply Doritos White Cheddar Nacho
If you grab a chip from this bag, you may think at first that it looks under-seasoned. If you've eaten Doritos before, you're likely familiar with these types of chips, and have put them back in the bag in favor those better coated in the thick, orange crust. Sadly, all of these chips look like they missed a trip on the seasoning boat.
These tortilla triangles are pretty close to a classic Doritos shape. But the seasoning gives only a very pale dusting of light orange with tiny red specks. It did not give me a lot of confidence as to what flavors were to come. And sadly, those flavors are not classic Doritos.
The flavor of these chips has the powdery cheese aesthetic of classic Doritos, but the flavor was only at the forefront. That powdery flavor seems to turn into a ranch one before ending on a sweet note that is both odd and off-putting. It is only for the briefest moment that it tastes anything like Doritos. This chip doesn't seem to have missed the mark as much as grazed it before deflecting. So as far as Doritos go, these need a lot of work.
6. Simply Ruffles Hot & Spicy
The other Simply chips don't have much of an aroma when you open the bag, so the tangy tartness that wafted from this selection was a bit surprising. Even more surprising is the complete lack of tanginess or tartness on the chip itself. This "spicy" chip is lacking in flavor.
There is a subtle hint of barbecue trying to happen on these ridges, but it never fully forms. There is only a heat on the back of the tongue that sits there patiently before it's washed away. There is no salt nor sweetness. However, there is only a flirtatious hint of possible smoke and then definitive heat.
The texture of these chips is on par with classic Ruffles. And although this option is lacking in many things, I have to say it is a more pleasant option than the ones ranked lower. It may not be much, but it is at least not offensive.
5. Simply Lay's Sea Salt
I would like to think that there isn't any way to mess up a regular potato chip, but I know for a fact that isn't the case. Both these Simply chips and their namesake are made with three simple ingredients — potatoes, oil, and salt — so how could they really differ that much? Well, they do.
Based on appearances alone, these chips look artificial — which I find odd. They are all very uniform in shape, size, and thickness. Their appearance is also dull, suggesting a lack of oil. Upon tasting them, it is evident that these are not the same classic chips. However, they aren't bad. Their texture is almost powdery, unlike the instant salty and greasy mouthfeel I've come to expect from a Lay's potato chip. They are not as crispy as the classic chips, and in that respect, they are also on the thin side. But as far as taste goes, these are satisfying enough.
While I would rather have a potato chip with a little more oil, these are more than palatable, albeit on the dry side. It's the dryness and powdery texture that puts these lower in the ranking. While these aren't chips I would refuse, I do prefer the classic more.
4. Simply Cheetos Crunchy White Cheddar
As far as Cheetos go, the appearance of these chips is not very inviting. They are pale, sickly-looking chips that don't scream "cheesy." Even knowing they're made with white cheddar doesn't make them more appealing. But the Simply brand has proven that looks may not accurately represent taste. These Cheetos do have some perks to offer.
The Cheetos crunch that you know and love is undeniable in this snack. The pieces are dense, bumpy, and fun to chew. There is an almost juicy mouthfeel that slips from the chips, much like the classic. However, the Simply variety does not deliver the same level of cheesiness. While there is a cheddar flavor, it is not at the same level as regular Cheetos. It's actually very scant, making some of the crunchy chips taste bland.
I do have to say these are not an utter failure. One can definitely tell that they aren't generic Cheetos, as they taste like a Frito-Lay flavor. If the cheese flavor were amped up, they would come closer to matching their namesake and rank higher on the list. Plus, they are much more comparable to their namesake than the lower-ranked options. They just haven't made it all the way yet.
3. Tostitos Simply Tortilla Chips Sea Salt
These Simply Tostitos tortilla chips don't look like the regular ones. They aren't as thick as the Tostitos I'm used to, and they appear almost fragile. The Simply chips are also darker and appear duller. But looks aren't everything; the taste is where my concern truly lies.
After taking a bite, I was happy to feel the dense crunch of these chips. They seem much heartier than their appearance suggests. There is a bit of an airy powderiness to them that I don't associate with the regular Tostitos, but it isn't a bad addition to the texture.
These chips seem very capable of holding an ample amount of salsa or queso dip without falling apart. The corn flavoring is subtle but appetizing. There is a clean finish to these Simply chips that isn't present on the original, possibly because these are made with avocado oil instead of vegetable oil. These taste like a cleaner, less salty version of Tostitos. To that end, they are completely sufficient.
2. Simply Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar
Don't look at these snacks expecting classic Cheetos Puffs. These Puffs look abnormally small in size, are incredibly pale in their cheesy complexion, and resemble packing material. If I hadn't tasted them, I would never have known the treat I would have missed out on.
Simply popping one of these Puffs in my mouth made all my reservations subside. The ample poofiness that one wants from a Puff is there, with a slight resistance to the bite but a melt-in-the-mouth texture that quickly follows. The cheese flavor, while seemingly absent from appearance, is abundant and satisfying, filling the mouth with a dusty cheddar flavor only Cheetos can provide.
There is nothing to miss with these Simply Cheetos Puffs other than an orange stain on the fingertips. The flavor and texture are surprisingly both there. I would happily eat this "natural" selection over the classic Cheetos Puffs. Had the look been more like the original, these would have easily ranked number one.
1. Simply Ruffles Sea Salt
The Simply Ruffles look very similar to their namesake chip, unlike others on the list. If they were compared side-by-side, I doubt you could tell the difference, at least based on looks alone. As far as taste is concerned, I think these would also fool many.
The taste and texture, compared to classic Ruffles, are spot on. These are crispy, salty, and have just the amount of oil that you'd expect and want in a potato chip, specifically a Ruffles one. There are even nice little greasy patches that make them almost transparent, just like the regular Ruffles.
As much as I looked for a difference, I just couldn't find one, which makes me happy. The only thing that was different was the lack of grease left on my fingers and palate when I snacked on these chips. I can confidently say that Simply accomplished what it planned to do with these chips. I do feel good about snacking on them.
Methodology
I went into this tasting hoping that the Simply brand would offer the same look and taste as the original version of the chips. After all, I fear we are quickly moving into a world where my old snacking favorites have to change. While I knew these weren't going to be exact replicas, I did hope that they would come very close to the taste and texture of their namesakes. A few of them did.
I started with the most basic flavors and tasted a handful of each bag. I inspected their appearance, texture, and every facet of their flavor. While I was surprised at how well many of these did, especially the top two, I was shocked at how far off the flavor was for the lowest-ranked chips. While their appearance put on a good show, the taste just wasn't there.
I could forego the chips at the bottom of the list because they are, pun intended, simply resistible. But, I feel good about the future of Simply's Ruffles and white cheddar Cheetos Puffs.