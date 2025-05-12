The Best Ruffles Chip Flavor Of All Time Satisfies A Classic Craving
Alongside Lay's, Utz, and other grocery store favorites, Ruffles is one of the best — and most recognizable — chip companies, thanks to an arsenal of flavors. While you can enjoy your chips in their original ridged form or dunked in a homemade sour cream and onion dip, Ruffles makes all kinds of unique options. Typically, these range from spicy to cheesy, with something for just about any palate. One particular chip type, however, performed best in Tasting Table's ranking of 12 Ruffles varieties. That chip is guaranteed to satiate any and all chicken wing cravings in the form of Ruffles' Double Crunch Hot Wings.
The reason this particular flavor fared so well in Tasting Table's ranking is that it captures the sentiment of the beloved bar food. These Ruffles chips come smothered with a hot buffalo seasoning that, although layered over a potato chip, still evokes the tangy spice of hot wings. Not to mention, the crispy chips provide a perfectly crunchy base; with the right bite, you can imagine you're chowing down on a crisp-skinned chicken wing flat, fried to perfection.
It's the taste of these wings, then, that positions them as Tasting Table's all-time favorite Ruffles option. A variety of spices are to thank for this distinctive flavor — many of which may reappear in your go-to wing rub blends.
Grab a bag of ultra-flavorful Double Crunch Hot Wings Ruffles for a snack akin to chicken wings
The best chicken wings come from Buffalo — but the best chicken wing chips may very well come from Ruffles. The brand channels all things wings in its Double Crunch Hot Wings flavor, which combines spices such as salt, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, brown sugar, and more. With this combination as your starting point, the chips are ready to eat on their own.
However, you can always up the ante with a drizzle of your favorite hot wing sauce. For proof of this combination's success, look at Asheville, North Carolina's Gourmet Chip Company; the restaurant serves unique flavors of chips overlaid with complementary sauces, proving that potato chips present the perfect baseline for a more intricate and elaborate snack.
Of course, if you're not in the mood for chicken wings, you can always make your way down the list of Tasting Table's favorite Ruffles renditions. For a similarly spicy option, try the second-most beloved Ruffles flavor: Flaming Hot Chips. Or, opt for a variety pack of Ruffles on Amazon. With multiple bags to choose from, you can find your own favorite flavor ... though if you're a fan of chicken wings, you can't beat Ruffles' chip version. All that's missing is a pint of beer to wash them down.