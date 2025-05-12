The Best Ruffles Chip Flavor Of All Time Satisfies A Classic Craving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alongside Lay's, Utz, and other grocery store favorites, Ruffles is one of the best — and most recognizable — chip companies, thanks to an arsenal of flavors. While you can enjoy your chips in their original ridged form or dunked in a homemade sour cream and onion dip, Ruffles makes all kinds of unique options. Typically, these range from spicy to cheesy, with something for just about any palate. One particular chip type, however, performed best in Tasting Table's ranking of 12 Ruffles varieties. That chip is guaranteed to satiate any and all chicken wing cravings in the form of Ruffles' Double Crunch Hot Wings.

The reason this particular flavor fared so well in Tasting Table's ranking is that it captures the sentiment of the beloved bar food. These Ruffles chips come smothered with a hot buffalo seasoning that, although layered over a potato chip, still evokes the tangy spice of hot wings. Not to mention, the crispy chips provide a perfectly crunchy base; with the right bite, you can imagine you're chowing down on a crisp-skinned chicken wing flat, fried to perfection.

It's the taste of these wings, then, that positions them as Tasting Table's all-time favorite Ruffles option. A variety of spices are to thank for this distinctive flavor — many of which may reappear in your go-to wing rub blends.