10 Tostitos Tortilla Chip Styles, Ranked Worst To Best

From laying the foundation for nachos to diving into bowls of crave-worthy guacamole and salsa, tortilla chips are a pantry staple we can't get enough of. The proof is right there on the overflowing chip shelves at supermarkets. You may have some favorite types of tortilla chips for scooping dip or for crunching right out of the bag, but beyond navigating all the different chip brands, you might have noticed the varied styles of the chips themselves.

Tortilla chips may be called cantina style, restaurant style, or thin and crispy, to name just a few varieties. While thin and crispy is an easy concept to grasp, some of the other descriptions do not help set expectations for the product. Restaurant style? What restaurant do they mean? The only way to find out was to go directly to the source, and in this case, the supermarket. We purchased 10 styles of Tostitos tortilla chips to rank and assess what makes them good, different, or not worth your money.

While taste was a factor, it was not the most important component of consideration, especially because all of these chip styles were delicious. Instead, this ranking focused more on the style itself, and how successful it was compared to each variety's product description.