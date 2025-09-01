10 Vintage Whiskeys That Are Worth A Fortune Today

When it comes time to pick up a bottle of whiskey (or whisky), there are all kinds of options out there — especially in terms of price. Take Irish whiskey. There are a lot of severely underrated and outstanding Irish whiskeys that you can pick up at an affordable price point. On the other hand, we here at Tasting Table got the chance to sample Midleton Very Rare's Chapter Six in the Silent Distillery series, and you're talking about a $68,000-bottle. (Before you ask: No, it was just a sample; and yes, it's good to be a food writer.)

Given the price point and rarity of some of these bottles, it makes sense that there's a market for collecting. That's true of a lot of liquor- and alcohol-related things: Beer steins are incredibly popular as collectors' items, for example. But what about those bottles of whiskey that your older-generation family members have stashed in the back of a cabinet somewhere?

The bad news is that there are plenty of vintage whiskeys that aren't worth anything — and to be clear, we're talking about whiskeys that were bottled and released pre-2000. (And yes, this writer is going to have to go have a little lie-down after writing that.) In most cases, those vintage bottles can be cracked open and enjoyed without worrying about drinking away the price of a new car. But there are some bottles that are worth an absolutely ridiculous amount of money in the collectors' market. Let's talk about which whiskey bottles you might want to rethink drinking.