Review: Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter Six Whiskey Is Impressive But Doesn't Taste Like $60,000

Hey, you, with the liver! Let's go taste the oldest single pot still Irish whiskey ever made. It's half a century old, making it the product of multiple master distiller custodians. It uses woods you might not have even heard of in its final barreling, and it's the last batch of whiskey to ever come out of the epicenter of Irish whiskey production.

You know, this is all starting to sound pretty epic. Look around you. Do you see any standing stones that look like fate might have placed them there, or giants to battle? No? Alright, then we're safe to review Midleton Very Rare's latest, and last, of its Silent Distillery series. Tasting Table readers, I give you: Chapter Six. It is the final chapter, and with it, the story will end, probably bound to that standing stone, battling a horde of enemies. Look, I don't decide these things; it's just how myth plays out. I just drink the stuff. Which we will now do, with me as your proxy. We might have better whiskey, but we'll never sample whiskey more legendary.

