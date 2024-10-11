Review: The Macallan's TIME : SPACE Collection Is One For The Ages

It's said that Europeans and Americans don't share the same comprehensions of what constitutes old or far. Our friends east of the Atlantic regularly go to local bars that have been in operation longer than our nation has, whereas they never quite realize how far a distance it can be from one destination to another in the U.S. So in the interests of a little cross-cultural enlightenment, I headed to NYC's Flatiron district, where Scottish distiller The Macallan pulled out all the stops to debut its TIME : SPACE Collection in celebration of its 200th birthday.

Friends, it was a wild time in a beautiful space, full of drinks, dancing, DJ Mark Ronson, and a lot of laughs with new friends. But most importantly, it was a chance to drink a dram of the wildly, if relatively, more affordable of the two TIME : SPACE bottlings. (Even though there are, in fact, three whiskies here. Say what? Read on.) I took a tasting trip through the pricy TIME : SPACE Mastery, and it won't spoil a thing for you to learn that I enjoyed it immensely, because the real record scratch has yet to zig. First, let me introduce you to the ways The Macallan commemorates its 200th anniversary.

