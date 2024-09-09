Review: The Macallan Harmony Amber Meadow Adds A Distinct Sweetness To Your Whisky Collection

Easily one of the most recognizable whisky brands in the world, The Macallan has been in business since the 1820s. Over the years, the name has come to be synonymous with high quality — and high price tags. At its most affordable, a bottle bearing The Macallan label will set you back $80 — limited releases frequently hover around $500, and very exclusive bottles (like the scotch brand's collab with luxury car company Bentley Motors) have been priced closer to $50,000. And that is before you even start considering the secondary resale market or auctions.

With all that in mind, when The Macallan reached out and asked if I'd like to sample the new addition to its Harmony Collection, Amber Meadow, there was no way I was turning it down. The bottle came with a picnic kit and food pairing suggestions, leaning into the end-of-summer and nature themes the bottle is being marketed with. Very posh.

Of course, looking fancy and being expensive doesn't always translate to quality or value. So let's dig into The Macallan's newest addition to the Harmony Collection, Amber Meadow.