15 Canned Toppings To Dress Up Your Hot Dogs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the world of hot dog toppings, everyone is familiar with the big three: ketchup, mustard, and relish. They're staples for this all-American dish, but there are other ways to elevate a classic hot dog that promise both convenience and affordability without sacrificing tastiness. In fact, unique spins on hot dog toppings can transform the entire flavor profile with just one new – and, potentially, surprising – ingredient. Whether you're trying your hand at replicating a famous style or experimenting with your own creations, there are no limits to the ways in which you can turn a basic hot dog into something you'll crave every time you fire up the grill.
Between simple veggies, fan-favorite sauces, and more unconventional additions, these 15 canned hot dog toppings are sure to pique your interest. They won't break the bank, either, and there's little to no prep work required for those hoping to make a quick, embellished meal. Spoiler alert: you probably have most of these ingredients already stocked in your pantry.
Chili
One of the most popular ways to elevate a hot dog is, of course, the classic chili dog. It's an American favorite that is often accompanied by gooey, melty cheese and coleslaw. On its own, chili adds an even smokier, meatier flavor, and it offers everything a hot dog might need: a new texture, savory spices, and a rich tomato base to supplement classic condiments. It's a simple topping that requires no prep work other than warming, and it's delicious either alone or as the base for an even more embellished meal. What better way to enjoy two homestyle dishes than by combining them?
The great thing about canned chili is its versatility. There's something out there for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions or preferences, and nearly every kind of canned chili can be found at most grocery stores. As for spice level, canned chili can be mild with an emphasis on the tomato flavor, or packed with so much heat that it makes your eyes water.
Corn
It's safe to say that nearly every American household has this item on hand: canned corn. It's a staple in the world of canned goods, and while it can be used in many dishes, hot dogs may not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, the sweet crispness and subtle crunch of corn complement the savory richness, soft meat, and fluffy bun of the main event in a way that will make you glad for the overflow of the ingredient in your pantry.
There's your classic, whole-kernel canned corn on its own, but there are also other options to choose from. Creamed corn combines the general taste of plain corn with a softer texture and a thick, soup-like sauce. It's a great alternative for those who may find plain corn somewhat bland, even as a topping. There's also canned Mexican-style street corn with added spices, like paprika and dried chili peppers, to pack an even more flavorful punch. All of these options can be used as a topping by themselves, or mixed with other ingredients to create a more complex hot dog.
Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
For all of the spice lovers out there, a pantry must-have is more than likely chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. While many people use this ingredient to elevate sauces, it can be used as a topping, too. This is a great way to use up leftover chipotle peppers and/or adobo sauce, as most recipes that call for the ingredient don't require a full can. You'll definitely feel like you're getting your money's worth out of it when you taste how the smokiness, heat, and subtle sweetness turn a basic hot dog into a meal packed with flavor and decadent aromatics.
Adding the peppers and the sauce on top of a hot dog is the simplest way to combine the ingredients, but there are other options to choose from, too. Blending the peppers and sauce to mix them with other household staples, like ranch dressing or barbecue sauce, creates new, spicy versions of classic condiments that some people otherwise wouldn't think to put on a hot dog. However you choose to incorporate the ingredient, it's the perfect addition to a hot dog for those who want an extra kick.
Pineapple
One of the greatest debates within the foodie community is Hawaiian pizza – more specifically, the combination of fruit and meat, or merely the addition of fruit on a savory dish. The debate over pineapple on baked ham is another fierce one, too. Haters of these two dishes, beware: it's time to talk about putting pineapple on a hot dog. After all, there's nothing like mixing sweet and savory.
Canned pineapple comes in either sliced rings or chunks, but regardless of which option you choose, you'll get the same result: a burst of tropical, sour juiciness with a slight crunch alongside a robust and somewhat dense blend of meats. To add a more intense, caramelized flavor, you can also grill the pineapple alongside the hot dog, though the canned rings may work better for this option. If you're looking to put a Hawaiian twist on a classic hot dog, utilizing canned pineapple is the easiest and cheapest way to do it.
Cheese
Another tried-and-true method of dressing up a hot dog is, naturally, cheese. Canned cheese is typically in sauce form and accompanied by chili to create your classic chili cheese dog. While this is a more well known combination, it's also just as tasty to add the cheese alone, particularly for those who may not want the added meat, spice, and tomato flavor of chili. It's a simple way to elevate a hot dog for those who love anything cheesy, and a great way to convince picky kids to eat their protein by combining a hot dog with a classic grilled cheese.
When canned cheese is mentioned, most people will probably think of spray cheese first, but that's not all that's on the market. There's the nacho cheese dip we all know and love, like this one from Ricos; queso embellished with peppers and spices, which Ricos also produces; and even blocks of cheddar condensed into can form, like Cougar Gold manufactured by Washington State University. Along with a variety in texture, flavor profiles range from rich and almost buttery, to nutty and salty, to sharp and somewhat bitter.
Kimchi
When we think of classic Korean dishes, kimchi is one of the first things that comes to mind. The fermented mixture of cabbage, radish, carrot, garlic, and gochugaru is famous for its tangy, sour, spicy flavor profile. As a hot dog topping, it's a great way to fuse staple items from both Korean and American cuisines when you're craving an Asian-inspired flare.
If the taste of kimchi isn't enough to draw you in, then the texture certainly will be. Though the fermentation process can make napa cabbage leaves quite soft, the core and stems usually maintain their crunch alongside the other veggies. It's a great contrast to a hot dog, which alone has very little variety in texture. Kimchi also has a long shelf life because of the fermentation – if you prefer an even stronger sour taste, then the longer you wait, the better! And for those looking to dress up a vegan hot dog, kimchi is the perfect dairy and meat free topping to satisfy the desire for spice, tanginess, and crunch.
Boston baked beans
This next topping is perfect for those who love the savory smokiness of chili, but without the ground meat, spice, and heavy sauce: Boston baked beans. Though this ingredient often does contain pork of some sort, it doesn't rely heavily on meat, leaving the navy beans and the sauce as the stars of the show. Typically made with molasses or brown sugar, this New England staple offers a sweet, smokey depth to the flavor of beans, offering a similar yet unique alternative to chili as a canned hot dog topping.
The tender texture of Boston baked beans is comparable to that of the hot dog itself, partially from the slow-cooking style that perfectly meshes the beans and the sauce together. The rich starchiness of the beans, having absorbed the sauce during the cooking process, brings an explosion of flavor. However, if the texture of beans isn't for you, then the sauce alone can serve as another mouth-watering topping for a classic hot dog.
Cream of mushroom soup
Putting soup on a hot dog sounds strange until the soup in question is named: cream of mushroom. It's a must-have for many popular dishes, whether it's the main event, the base, or used as a topping or binder for things like casseroles. Excluding the meatiness of a hot dog, the two items are similar when it comes to their richness and savory profiles. Whether it's room temperature or heated, the soup is a delicious dressing for a bland hot dog, offering the same consistency as some popular condiments while also introducing the earthiness of mushrooms.
A popular recipe involving cream of mushroom soup is stroganoff, regardless of what it's prepared with. Adding stroganoff to a hot dog may sound unconventional, but it's just another way to combine a delicious sauce with a classic meal! Campbell's has a few options on the market for cream of mushroom soup, like gluten free and unsalted, and the condensed form gives it a thicker consistency that won't turn your hot dog into a soggy mess. Topping it off with some sliced mushrooms is a great way to add more variety in texture and taste, too.
Sauerkraut
Like kimchi, there's another form of fermented vegetables that makes for a delicious hot dog topping: sauerkraut. This German staple is composed mainly of shredded cabbage in a salty brine, but it can also be embellished with other vegetables for a more complex combination of textures. There are rarely added flavors or seasonings in classic sauerkraut, but it's also possible to find a hot and spicy version. While it's somewhat high in sodium, it has great benefits if you're searching for a new, health-conscious topping.
Sauerkraut is already a popular choice for a hot dog topping, thanks to the Kraut Dog made famous by Wienerschnitzel. If you want to dress it up even further, you can combine the sauerkraut with the other ingredients that make for a classic Reuben, replacing the corned beef with a hot dog (or adding the corned beef as a topping, too). For even more meatiness, you can play on the ingredient's European roots by adding slices of kielbasa to your sauerkraut dog, as well.
Tomatoes
If there's another canned good that most households are sure to always have in stock, it's probably tomatoes. While they're typically used for things like sauces, salsas, and pico de gallo, they can also serve as a tasty hot dog topping. Plain tomatoes (i.e. without any added seasonings, peppers, onions, or garlic, as commonly found in grocery stores) are packed with a sweet juiciness that, even canned, add a fresh taste to hot dogs. Other options, like sundried tomatoes and tomatoes with green chilies, add depth and heat without sacrificing the classic flavor.
The best part? Tomatoes are delicious on their own, but they're also one of the most versatile canned goods on the market. They last forever without losing their flavor, and they can accompany dozens of other ingredients if you want to elevate your hot dog even further. Adding other pantry staples to the tomatoes, like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and dried basil, is a quick, cheap, and simple way to indulge in an Italian-style hot dog.
Black olives
On the subject of popular canned goods, black olives almost always make the list. They're an absolute must-have for Greek dishes, so they're a great addition if you're looking to make a Mediterranean-inspired hot dog. The tender texture is similar to that of a hot dog, but slightly chewier. The brininess is perfect for lovers of all things salty, and the slight, buttery taste creates yet another umami flavor explosion. Sliced black olives are a delicious companion for hot dogs on their own, but they can also serve as the main event for the mentioned Greek-style dogs. There's no combination like that of meat, olives, feta cheese, and tzatziki to transform a simple dish!
Whether you dress up an olive dog or leave it as is, it's a tasty spin on a classic meal. Just keep in mind that black olives are preferred as a hot dog topping over green ones, as the ripening and brining process differs between the two, creating a stark difference in flavor profiles and textures. While the green, immature olives are tart and firm, mature black olives are softer with a more intense flavor, giving them more room to shine as a topping.
Sloppy Joe sauce
Another classic American dish is, naturally, the Sloppy Joe. While some people may be more familiar with the ready-to-eat canned version including both the sauce and the meat, the sauce itself can be found easily at most grocery stores. Not unlike the sauce in Boston baked beans, it's made with a sweetener like brown sugar or maple syrup. The sweetness paired with the tomato base, subtle chili flavor, and savory blend of flavorings like Worcestershire sauce and mustard can easily transform a plain hot dog into a rich – and messy – dish you won't be able to stop thinking about.
Of course, you can absolutely add ground meat or other ingredients to the sauce before topping off your hot dog. The great thing about Sloppy Joe sauce, however, is that it doesn't need anything added to it to knock your socks off. Most Sloppy Joe sauces by themselves are also vegetarian/vegan, which makes it a great option for those who prefer meatless hot dogs.
Pâté
This next topping is perhaps the most unconventional of the list: pâté. The French delicacy is a spread normally made from blended meats, like liver, with added fat and spices to dilute the meat's somewhat bitter flavor. Because it relies so heavily on the meaty flavor, it's a great option for those who really want to bring out the robust, rich taste of a hot dog. It's certainly an acquired taste, and it's not something typically found in the average American pantry, but it's a decadent topping to try if you're looking to make your hot dog a bit fancier.
What makes pâté so interesting as a hot dog topping is the texture, as it commonly has a creamy, mousse-like consistency. However, the texture can vary, and it can also be found in a coarser form. If you prefer a coarse pâté, you can cut it into cubes and scatter them on top of the hot dog rather than spreading it. There are different types of pâté, too, depending on the type of flavor profile you're after. Pâté de gibiers is a great choice for those who like the taste of gamier meats, thanks to the addition of venison and wild boar, while pâté de poisson – made with fish, cream, and herbs – is better for those who'd prefer a lighter addition to their hot dog.
Tuna
One ingredient many people keep stocked in their pantries is canned tuna – not the most popular choice as a hot dog topping, but a delicious one that deserves more attention. The first thing you'll taste is the fish, as the flaky texture means it melts in your mouth, with the hot dog coming a bit later as the grand finale to the flavor explosion. Like most seafoods, tuna can be overpowering for some, so it's best to use tuna packed in water rather than oil if you want a milder, more subtle fish flavor.
Using tuna as a hot dog topping is a great alternative for pescatarians who want to enjoy a meatless meal with some added flare. Seafood hot dogs are increasing in popularity, but given the common shellfish allergy and the lack of canned shellfish, canned tuna is an easy and affordable way to add some surf and turf to a classic hot dog. If you're looking for a more familiar, comforting twist, you can't go wrong with a tuna melt hot dog or a tuna salad hot dog, either.
SPAM
SPAM. Many people frown upon this canned meat because of its high sodium content, strange texture, and, well ... the fact that it's canned meat. However, its long shelf life means it's a great item to have in stock. It's tastier and more versatile than many people would think, too. What makes it so great are the methods in which it can be prepared: pan or deep fried, grilled, or straight out of the can! Soft, crispy, charred, or even ground up, there's no shortage of ways that SPAM can add delectable tastes and textures to a classic hot dog.
There are various types of SPAM available at every grocery store, including low sodium, maple, teriyaki, and hot and spicy. It's often used in Asian and Hawaiian dishes, like musubi, and pairs well with other toppings like rice and nori. A great way to combine multiple cuisines might be adding teriyaki SPAM with musubi ingredients on a hot dog, or even choosing sweet over savory by using maple SPAM, candied veggies, and jam to really bring your hot dog to the next level.