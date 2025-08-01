Canned Chipotles In Adobo Is Your Ticket To Better Store-Bought Sauces

You can find chile peppers in many forms throughout Mexican cuisine. Fresh peppers are added to guacamole or charred and stuffed into chile rellenos while dried ones are rehydrated and blended into broths or marinades. Then there are canned chipotles in adobo, dehydrated jalapeños that have been stewed in a tangy, sweet, and aromatic sauce. Not only are they a smoky ingredient that will take your tacos to the next level, but they're also your ticket to better store-bought sauces.

Canned chipotles' complexity makes them a versatile addition to numerous sauces. You should liquify the peppers in a blender before adding a few tablespoons to a store-bought sauce for even distribution. Their spicy and smoky notes would be the perfect upgrade to a store-bought barbecue sauce. They would enhance a variety of meats, such as ribs and pulled pork. You could stir them into store-bought quesos or mild jarred salsas for more depth.

You can make the chipotles more of the focal point by adding them to creamy sauces with milder flavors that won't upstage the peppers' flavor profile. So, try adding them to a store-bought Alfredo sauce or even a vodka sauce for your next pasta night. Chipotles mixed with bottled Ranch dressing would taste great on a Cobb salad. Adding chipotles to your favorite mayo brand will make a tasty dipping sauce for fries and chicken fingers and a great condiment to spread over burgers and sandwiches.