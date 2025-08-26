Nate Berkus Thinks Everyone Should Have These 2 Kitchen Design Essentials

Embarking on a kitchen renovation comes with lots of decision-making. There are the practical considerations, of course, such as the types of appliances you'll be getting (and where to put them), and the aesthetic ones, like picking out a color scheme or theme that won't feel dated in five years. Throw in the choice between marble, granite, wood, or laminate countertops, the material of your flooring, and whether or not you should try open shelving, and it feels like a never-ending laundry list of infinite choices — and costs. But if you want to narrow down at least two elements worth splurging on, Nate Berkus has you covered.

The television personality and interior designer extraordinaire took to Instagram to answer common questions about kitchen redesigns from his followers. When asked which design features "can't be missed" when redoing a kitchen, Berkus zeroed in on two things: high-quality cabinetry and "hand-glazed tiles on [a] backsplash." And he's definitely on to something.

We agree that well-made cabinets are an essential in any good kitchen. In fact, we'd say that choosing the perfect cabinets should be one of the first steps of your kitchen renovation. A tile backsplash, meanwhile, is a great choice for adding dimension and personality to your space, and choosing a hand-glazed option ensures the highest possible stain, water, scratch, and chip resistance. Plus, the shiny gloss finish adds an elevated and luxurious look to the whole setup.