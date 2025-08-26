Nate Berkus Thinks Everyone Should Have These 2 Kitchen Design Essentials
Embarking on a kitchen renovation comes with lots of decision-making. There are the practical considerations, of course, such as the types of appliances you'll be getting (and where to put them), and the aesthetic ones, like picking out a color scheme or theme that won't feel dated in five years. Throw in the choice between marble, granite, wood, or laminate countertops, the material of your flooring, and whether or not you should try open shelving, and it feels like a never-ending laundry list of infinite choices — and costs. But if you want to narrow down at least two elements worth splurging on, Nate Berkus has you covered.
The television personality and interior designer extraordinaire took to Instagram to answer common questions about kitchen redesigns from his followers. When asked which design features "can't be missed" when redoing a kitchen, Berkus zeroed in on two things: high-quality cabinetry and "hand-glazed tiles on [a] backsplash." And he's definitely on to something.
We agree that well-made cabinets are an essential in any good kitchen. In fact, we'd say that choosing the perfect cabinets should be one of the first steps of your kitchen renovation. A tile backsplash, meanwhile, is a great choice for adding dimension and personality to your space, and choosing a hand-glazed option ensures the highest possible stain, water, scratch, and chip resistance. Plus, the shiny gloss finish adds an elevated and luxurious look to the whole setup.
Durability is key when choosing cabinets and backsplash
Given that they'll have to withstand lots of wear and tear, not to mention exposure to heat, smoke, and moisture as you cook, durability is key when picking out the materials of both your cabinetry and backsplash — and that's not something you can skimp on. Berkus, for one, has been known to use white oak in his projects, a solid choice (literally) that's less susceptible to dings and dents than many other hardwood options. The HGTV star is also a proponent of taking your cabinets right up to the ceiling. Not only can it make your room look bigger, but it also allows you to maximize your storage space.
As far as quality backsplash materials go, you can't go wrong with porcelain tile. It's tougher than other types of ceramic due to being fired at higher temperatures, and since it's denser and less porous, it's also better equipped to handle heat and moisture (so you can even use it above your stove without worry). The hand-glazed element also adds a sophisticated and custom touch.
If you do choose to employ a kitchen backsplash, you will also want to think about where it ends. Sleek, simple lines that follow the predetermined borders of your cabinets and countertops is a classic and timeless approach, though you can also extend further up the wall in areas where you have empty space to create a more dramatic visual pop. Whatever your vision, taking Berkus's advice and investing in quality materials can help make sure it lasts 'til your next reno.