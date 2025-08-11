Why Appliances Should Be The First Thing You Replace When Renovating A Kitchen
Renovating a kitchen can be an overwhelming juggle. Between higgledy-piggledy cupboards strewn across the floor (when is that fitter coming?) and endless tabs of appliances on your phone, it's a difficult decision of "what first?" Newsflash, there is an ideal order: always replace appliances first.
Firstly, these items dictate a kitchen's structural layout. Will they fit under countertops? Will you need an additional pantry? Secondly, these appliances demand a massive portion of your budget. Cabinetry and appliances are neck-and-neck for the most expensive part of a kitchen renovation. Yet, while there are budget-friendly hacks for painting cupboard doors or flipping cabinets on the cheap, there's no hiding from a poor-quality dishwasher or oven. Refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and microwaves — they're all worth splurging on.
It's a question of finding your match-made-in-heaven; evaluate brands, measurements, and specific model reviews. Build the kitchen around these initial purchases (and FYI, don't start buying kitchen appliances until you take aesthetics into consideration).
What about the next steps?
There are dragged feet, and then there are the notorious lead times for sought-after appliances. Sure, it's possible to waltz into Costco and snap up a great deal. Yet, many homeowners want specific brands and order online (or even from overseas), and that creates an additional timeline to consider.
One of the biggest mistakes to avoid when buying new kitchen appliances is underestimating lead times. Researching brands and identifying a suitable product? While the subjectivity renders it hard to establish a definite timeline, it remains within your control. Once the ball is rolling, though, and you've pressed "order," it could take 8 to 12 months — seriously, inventory back-ups are rife. Play it safe by allocating a few months at a minimum.
Ultimately, the timeframe for appliance shopping is only half in your hands. Nobody likes being at the mercy of suppliers, which is just another reason why "buying appliances" needs to be at the top of your to-do list. Get those orders in early, and prioritize the basics. Be brutal. There are some kitchen appliances you really don't need — we're looking at you, smoothie bowl and hot dog machines — and can definitely be delayed until later ... or never.