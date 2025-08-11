Why Appliances Should Be The First Thing You Replace When Renovating A Kitchen

Renovating a kitchen can be an overwhelming juggle. Between higgledy-piggledy cupboards strewn across the floor (when is that fitter coming?) and endless tabs of appliances on your phone, it's a difficult decision of "what first?" Newsflash, there is an ideal order: always replace appliances first.

Firstly, these items dictate a kitchen's structural layout. Will they fit under countertops? Will you need an additional pantry? Secondly, these appliances demand a massive portion of your budget. Cabinetry and appliances are neck-and-neck for the most expensive part of a kitchen renovation. Yet, while there are budget-friendly hacks for painting cupboard doors or flipping cabinets on the cheap, there's no hiding from a poor-quality dishwasher or oven. Refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and microwaves — they're all worth splurging on.

It's a question of finding your match-made-in-heaven; evaluate brands, measurements, and specific model reviews. Build the kitchen around these initial purchases (and FYI, don't start buying kitchen appliances until you take aesthetics into consideration).