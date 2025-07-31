Don't Start Buying Kitchen Appliances Until Taking This Into Consideration
Furnishing a kitchen can quickly spiral into an expensive game of "everything but the sink." When appliance shopping, it's easy to fall into the trap of buying blindly, especially when faced with great offers (a bundle deal? Yes, please). That said, there's one essential consideration to factor in before tapping that debit card: your kitchen's style.
There are many mistakes to avoid when buying new kitchen appliances. However, when our minds are preoccupied with facts and figures, it's essential not to overlook aesthetics. A black dishwasher against mint-green cabinets and a white porcelain sink? Not the vibe. A retro Smeg fridge-freezer in a sleek corner of a futuristic kitchen? Visually oxymoronic, at best. Failing to align appliances with the kitchen's style is a doomed recipe for clashes. The best-designed kitchens have a sense of cohesion; there is a single theme (whether that's country living or all-white minimalism), and appliances contribute to shaping that vision. Pause before making a purchase, and consider whether the appliance enhances or detracts from that theme.
Establishing and maintaining your kitchen's style
Style is the glue that holds a kitchen together. As every seasoned designer knows, when it comes to aesthetics, planning is as important as execution. First, figure it out: what's your vision? Having a plan in mind — whether that's embracing a wooden, country-style kitchen or shiny, white countertops — is essential for establishing the premise of your kitchen's style.
The next step is function: research how appliances will fit that design plan. Look for general stylistic alignment (color and period styles should be complementary), but also analyze finer details and their potential impact on functionality. For instance, does the height of a dishwasher match the countertops, or does a fridge-freezer line up with cupboard tops? Are the microwave's corners sharp or rounded? Do built-in or freestanding appliances best suit the kitchen? Cohesion is key. That said, don't snub the concept of contrast entirely; done tastefully, colorful appliances are a one-way ticket to a fun, inviting kitchen.
Only purchase the appliance in your final step. Research the best stores and companies for your intended aesthetic, such as which brands offer stylish retro appliances (hint, hint: Smeg). Check the reviews, and take the plunge — with the security of knowing there's no style sacrifice.