Don't Start Buying Kitchen Appliances Until Taking This Into Consideration

Style is the glue that holds a kitchen together. As every seasoned designer knows, when it comes to aesthetics, planning is as important as execution. First, figure it out: what's your vision? Having a plan in mind — whether that's embracing a wooden, country-style kitchen or shiny, white countertops — is essential for establishing the premise of your kitchen's style.

The next step is function: research how appliances will fit that design plan. Look for general stylistic alignment (color and period styles should be complementary), but also analyze finer details and their potential impact on functionality. For instance, does the height of a dishwasher match the countertops, or does a fridge-freezer line up with cupboard tops? Are the microwave's corners sharp or rounded? Do built-in or freestanding appliances best suit the kitchen? Cohesion is key. That said, don't snub the concept of contrast entirely; done tastefully, colorful appliances are a one-way ticket to a fun, inviting kitchen.

Only purchase the appliance in your final step. Research the best stores and companies for your intended aesthetic, such as which brands offer stylish retro appliances (hint, hint: Smeg). Check the reviews, and take the plunge — with the security of knowing there's no style sacrifice.