Aldi's Worst Beer Is Missing One Standard Brew Feature

Compared to most major grocery stores with beer selections, Aldi's stock of beers is relatively small. The German-born bargain grocery store does offer a unique, German-centric beer selection at characteristically cheap prices. But does a cheap price and unconventional types of beer make Aldi's beers worth buying? Not always. We tasted and ranked the 9 Aldi beers available and found that the worst option is missing a standard brew feature: effervescence.

We ranked Locken's Tropical Pineapple Kolsch beer last on the list in large part because it lacks effervescence. Kolsch is a type of beer from Germany that is brewed like a lager but tastes like a more complex ale. Kolsch is unique in that it is brewed exclusively in Cologne by brewers who have stated a strict set of characteristics like a light hue, bright flavor profile, and a bitter hoppy finish.

Locken's Tropical Pineapple Kolsch only lived up to a few of these characteristics, namely the bright flavor and color. However, it lacked many of the characteristics that make Kolsch actually taste like a beer. We detected malty, yeasty notes and sweetness with the slightest hint of hops from the brewing ingredients. But the subtlety of the beer's notes were completely overwhelmed by the intensity of the pineapple. Most disappointing of all was a complete absence of bubbles. Kolsh is a summer beer, and there's nothing more refreshing than that crisp, carbonated finish. If you love pineapple, this beer is tolerable. Then again, you might as well buy pineapple juice.