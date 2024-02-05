The Beer Selection At 17 Popular Grocery Store Chains, Ranked

When you're looking for a place to grab a cold one at the end of a long day, a grocery store is often your best bet. Whether it's a supermarket, discount store, or one-stop shop, you can count on it being a step up from a gas station. Most are easier and more convenient to access than a brewery. Plus, you can even pick up other food items or necessities on your list while you're there. A win, win, win in our book.

But, you have to be careful which grocery chain you pick, because when it comes down to beer selection, not all are created equal. Sure, you'll be able to locate a Coors Light, Modelo, or Corona at nearly any place with a liquor license. However, not all stores are equipped to satisfy the country's cravings for craft or small-batch brews. Reasonable prices, quality, and knowledgeable staff are also not a given.

To uncover which grocery stores offer all this and more, we took a look at what's brewing inside well-known national and regional chains across the country. Of course, due to varying state laws, each individual store's selection will look a little bit different. But, we were able to uncover the chains that generally do beer the best. Here are the results, ranked from our least to most favorites. Bottoms up.