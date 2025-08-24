10 Tips For Building A Countertop Garden In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something about having green things growing in your home that feels nice and pleasant. This goes double for the kitchen, where houseplants can often take a back seat to a small but high-impact countertop garden. Of course, this is a really appealing idea to any frustrated gardeners without an outdoor space. Yet even for those who have a full-sized garden (like me), there's a lot to like about having edible plants right in your kitchen.

Quite frankly, it's convenient to have fresh herbs or vegetables right on hand instead of needing to go out for them — especially if you've forgotten about them until you're in the midst of meal prep. This is a topic I'm quite familiar with, as well, on both the growing and using sides of the coin.

As a trained chef and avid lifelong gardener, I've used kitchen-grown plants as a complement to my main garden for years, as well as in rentals in the past (when the kitchen was my only option for anything fresh-grown). Over the years, I've grown various herbs and vegetables in all manner of kitchens (I've moved a lot, after all), with both successes and failures. Here are 10 tips for budding countertop gardeners, drawn from my own experiences.