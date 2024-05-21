11 Tips You Need When Cooking Fingerling Potatoes

One of the most important ingredients in the culinary world, the potato is a starchy plant native to South America. They have been cultivated for thousands of years, starting with the Incas and expanding into Europe in the 1500s. Since then, they have been featured on menus across the globe and in home kitchens everywhere. There are over 4,000 native varieties of potatoes, but the most popular are a few grocery store staples of starchy and waxy potatoes, from Idaho to Russet, red to fingerling.

Starchy potatoes are great for the classic baked potato with all of the toppings, or creamy mashed potatoes with chives. Waxy potatoes shine when roasted or boiled, hot or cold. Fingerling potatoes are a type of waxy potato that have their own plethora of varieties. The most popular is the Russian Banana, a yellow, curved potato with a lovely mellow flavor and an abundance of cooking options. Their buttery and creamy flavor along with their unique shapes and colors makes them an excellent choice for your next potato-based meal.

Fingerling potatoes excel when they are at their best physical quality and preparation. Their shape, size, and type lend them to specific techniques that can really make them shine. Due to their versatility, it may seem daunting to choose a method or recipe when preparing these tubers. Although the possibilities seem endless, there are a few things to look out for before honing in on a dish.