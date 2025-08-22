16 Ways Ice Cream Is Eaten Around The World

There are few things tastier on a hot day than a scoop or two of refreshingly cold ice cream. Truthfully, most people would likely argue that the weather has little impact on the enjoyability of the frozen delicacy. While there are plenty of foods that are beloved the world over, many of them have only been available globally in the last few hundred years or so. Ice cream, however, is a different matter.

The earliest form of ice cream — albeit without the cream — likely originated around 2,500 years ago, when ancient Persians started flavoring snow with concentrated fruit juices. It took a bit longer for dairy-based varieties to make an appearance, but even that kind of ice cream likely dates back to 7th-century China, or perhaps even earlier. Some countries and cultures invented their own versions of frozen treats without external influence. However, even when ice cream recipes crossed borders, it was long enough ago that the way it's served today can vary hugely from one place to the next. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the uniquely fascinating ways ice cream is eaten around the world.