The Thai Origins Of Rolled Ice Cream And How It Became A Beloved Treat Around The World

In marked contrast to some of southeast Asia's most iconic frozen desserts — confections like Singapore's ais kacang and the Philippines' halo-halo — ai tim phad is a relative newcomer to the world of icy confections rooted in Asia's culinary traditions. Better known in the United States as rolled or stir-fried ice cream, ai tim phad debuted on the world stage sometime around 2009. That's when social media-connected patrons of Thailand's street markets began sharing video and images of the mesmerizing — and highly Instagrammable — process of making the frozen treat. It's still not clear exactly who came up with the idea, what inspired them to experiment with rolling ice cream, or even when and where it was introduced, but as one post after another went viral, the ice cream confection quickly rocketed to the realm of social media stardom.

Although social media made Thai-style rolled ice cream world famous, the coveted treat wasn't initially widely available beyond Thailand. That began to change as entrepreneurial social media fans, inspired by videos showcasing what appeared to be a fairly simple process, decided to take matters into their own hands. Those fans included three New York City-based fraternity brothers who ultimately opened their own ice cream roll-centric business, 10Below, to rave reviews. Almost immediately, patrons were standing in line for up to an hour at the Chinatown ice cream emporium. A long wait for sure, but nowhere near as long and expensive as a flight to Thailand.