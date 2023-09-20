Spaghettieis May Look Like Pasta But It's Really Dessert

If you've ever seen the movie "Elf," you know that spaghetti can be used to make a dessert pasta complete with maple syrup, chocolate syrup, M&M's, marshmallows, and a chocolate Pop Tart. While the movie concoction is made up (and most of us eat these noodles with savory sauces like carbonara or marinara), it turns out that dessert spaghetti is a real thing. Surprisingly, this dish wasn't originally created in Italy (or the North Pole).

In 1969, a German ice cream establishment in Mannheim dreamed up spaghettieis — aka "spaghetti ice cream," since "eis" means "ice cream" in German. The dish isn't too far off from the sugar bomb you saw in the "Elf" movie, except that it doesn't use actual noodles. The "pasta" is made from vanilla ice cream, which gets pressed through a potato ricer or spätzle maker (a German egg noodle maker) and emerges in long, thin strands that look like spaghetti. Spaghettieis may sound like a rare novelty, but Germany today sells 30 million cups of the fun dessert, according to Spaghetti Eis Co., and it has expanded internationally as well.