2-Ingredient Rolled Ice Cream Is Easier Than You Think To Make At Home

We've all seen the viral videos of rolled ice cream. They're mesmerizing to watch, but did you know it's easier than you think to make these viral rolls yourself? The base recipe is technically not ice cream (it's closer to custard), but it's still delicious and only calls for two ingredients: One can of sweetened condensed milk and 2 cups of heavy cream; you may also need a touch of salt. You'll also need a whisk, a rimmed metal sheet pan, the best pan for rolled ice cream, and something with which to scrape the ice cream into those beautiful rolls. Finally, be sure you set your freezer to its coldest setting and make sure you have space in your freezer for the pan to sit flat for several hours.

Once you have all your materials, simply add the sweetened condensed milk and heavy cream (and salt, if you choose) to a bowl and whisk it all together; here, you can add any liquid flavorings you want. Add the mixture to your pan (or pans), then add any toppings or other flavors you want. Carefully, put the pans into the freezer for two to five hours, or until frozen. Once the base is frozen, take out one pan at a time, cut sections around three inches wide, then work from the bottom up to create the rolls. Use tongs to pick the rolls up, place them in a bowl, top with whatever you want, and voila: You've made delicious ice cream rolls.