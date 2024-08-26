2-Ingredient Rolled Ice Cream Is Easier Than You Think To Make At Home
We've all seen the viral videos of rolled ice cream. They're mesmerizing to watch, but did you know it's easier than you think to make these viral rolls yourself? The base recipe is technically not ice cream (it's closer to custard), but it's still delicious and only calls for two ingredients: One can of sweetened condensed milk and 2 cups of heavy cream; you may also need a touch of salt. You'll also need a whisk, a rimmed metal sheet pan, the best pan for rolled ice cream, and something with which to scrape the ice cream into those beautiful rolls. Finally, be sure you set your freezer to its coldest setting and make sure you have space in your freezer for the pan to sit flat for several hours.
Once you have all your materials, simply add the sweetened condensed milk and heavy cream (and salt, if you choose) to a bowl and whisk it all together; here, you can add any liquid flavorings you want. Add the mixture to your pan (or pans), then add any toppings or other flavors you want. Carefully, put the pans into the freezer for two to five hours, or until frozen. Once the base is frozen, take out one pan at a time, cut sections around three inches wide, then work from the bottom up to create the rolls. Use tongs to pick the rolls up, place them in a bowl, top with whatever you want, and voila: You've made delicious ice cream rolls.
Flavor and topping ideas for rolled ice cream
Adding flavors to rolled ice cream is super easy, and adding toppings is even easier. As a general rule of thumb, any flavor you add should be liquid or very finely chopped/crushed to make rolling as easy as possible. You can also make multiple flavors from one batch, just be sure to divide the batter between different sheet pans.
If you want to make a classic chocolate ice cream, you can simply add some cocoa powder (around ½ a cup, but adjust to taste). For the ultimate chocolate-y experience, add some chocolate chips and chocolate sauce (or chocolate sauce enhanced with whiskey) on top. Or, you could go the Oreo route; either make a chocolate base or add finely crushed Oreos to the base, then add chocolate sauce and chopped Oreos on top for a delicious cookies and cream dessert.
If you want fruitier vibes, swirl in some strawberry sauce to the base and add some chopped strawberries or homemade strawberry compote to the top. Or, you could make a Fruity Pebbles dessert by finely crushing the cereal, mixing them into the base, then topping the rolls with strawberry sauce, more crushed Fruity Pebbles, and maybe even some marshmallows à la Lucky Charms. Whatever you do, try this easy ice cream recipe for a delicious viral dessert.