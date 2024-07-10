The Absolute Best Pan For Making Rolled Ice Cream

While you might think of rolled ice cream, also known as Thai ice cream, as a splurge to go out for, it's actually quite easy to make the trendy style of ice cream at home. But beyond following our important prep tip for the best results, it's also helpful if you use the best equipment to make the task easier. Fortunately, every home cook will likely have the pan that is key to rolling the ice cream base into tight cylinders. All it requires is a sheet pan.

Sheet pans are handy for so many recipes (check out 14 of our favorite uses for sheet pans!). But to freeze an ice cream base as it is worked and rolled, a metal rimmed sheet pan will work best. Opting for metal prevents the liquid base from running off of the pan because it will freeze the ice cream more quickly than other materials like glass. Another advantage of using sheet pans is that you can easily slide them into your freezer. The size of the pan you use may depend on how much space you have in the freezer.