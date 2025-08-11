8 Discontinued Fast Food Fish Sandwiches That Fans Still Miss

Sure, there are a ton of great fast food burgers out there, but sometimes, you're just in the mood for something a little different. While McDonald's Filet-O-Fish — with its Alaskan pollock — is perhaps the most famous (and readily available), most fast food chains experiment with fish sandwiches at some point. That's most often during Lent, but that also means that, regardless of religious beliefs or observances, we can all look forward to a few months out of the year when our fast food choices expand in quite a big way.

Anyone who loves making their own pub-inspired, beer-battered fish sandwiches at home knows that there is a ton of room for experimentation here, and fast food restaurants have definitely experimented quite a bit. Unfortunately, not all of the offerings that make it to the menu stay there, and there are some that we're still salty about. And we're not the only ones. When we started looking at long-discontinued fish sandwiches that we miss, we found there's still a lot of love for these one-time, go-to favorites.

Let's take a look at some of the fast food fish sandwiches that we once looked forward to, ordered regularly, and still wish we could get. While they might not be on offer anymore, who knows? In addition to a little bit of nostalgia, maybe it'll also help inspire your next fish sandwich dinner.