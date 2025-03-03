The US State With The Most Popeyes Locations Isn't Louisiana
When you think of Popeyes, Louisiana likely comes to mind first — and for good reason. The brand's signature blend of Cajun spices, crispy fried chicken, and buttery biscuits all scream Southern comfort, with Louisiana-style cooking baked right into its DNA — and its name. But if you assumed the Bayou State would claim the most Popeyes locations, you'd be in for a surprise.
That honor belongs to Texas, which, according to data obtained by ScrapeHero, boasts a whopping 426 Popeyes locations — far outpacing Louisiana's 152. It makes sense when you think about it. Texas is massive, with plenty of room for drive-thrus and spicy chicken cravings. Plus, the Lone Star State's love of bold flavors makes Popeyes a natural fit among local favorites like barbecue and Tex-Mex.
This geographic twist highlights just how big Popeyes has become outside its home state. While Louisiana is still the heart and soul of the brand, Popeyes has managed to plant its flag in a wide range of markets. But Texas isn't the only surprising state in the Popeyes empire. Some of the fastest-growing markets for the chain might not be where you'd expect.
From coast to coast
Popeyes has also cemented itself in California and New York — two states with vastly different food cultures but an equal appetite for standout dining. California has 277 Popeyes locations, also per ScrapeHero, making it the second largest market after Texas. Here, the chain holds its own against an eclectic mix of competitors, from In-N-Out and taco trucks to Michelin-starred restaurants. Whether it's sweet tea or cajun rice, Popeyes has carved out a spot in the Golden State's ever-evolving food scene.
Similarly, in New York, Popeyes has woven itself into the city's culinary fabric with 235 locations. In a place known for pizza, bagels, and classic delis, fried chicken has found its niche. Whether it's fueling Manhattan's on-the-go commuters or satisfying late-night cravings in Brooklyn, Popeyes proves that Southern-style chicken knows no borders.
But this isn't just an American story — it's a global one. With thousands of locations worldwide, Popeyes has successfully adapted to diverse tastes, offering spicier chicken in South Korea and plant-based options in India. As the chain continues to grow, one thing is clear — Popeyes may have started in Louisiana, but its wings have spread far beyond. Whether you're in Texas, California, or halfway across the globe, its momentum shows no signs of slowing down.