The US State With The Most Popeyes Locations Isn't Louisiana

When you think of Popeyes, Louisiana likely comes to mind first — and for good reason. The brand's signature blend of Cajun spices, crispy fried chicken, and buttery biscuits all scream Southern comfort, with Louisiana-style cooking baked right into its DNA — and its name. But if you assumed the Bayou State would claim the most Popeyes locations, you'd be in for a surprise.

That honor belongs to Texas, which, according to data obtained by ScrapeHero, boasts a whopping 426 Popeyes locations — far outpacing Louisiana's 152. It makes sense when you think about it. Texas is massive, with plenty of room for drive-thrus and spicy chicken cravings. Plus, the Lone Star State's love of bold flavors makes Popeyes a natural fit among local favorites like barbecue and Tex-Mex.

This geographic twist highlights just how big Popeyes has become outside its home state. While Louisiana is still the heart and soul of the brand, Popeyes has managed to plant its flag in a wide range of markets. But Texas isn't the only surprising state in the Popeyes empire. Some of the fastest-growing markets for the chain might not be where you'd expect.