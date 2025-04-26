Which Fast Food Fish Sandwich Is The Most Affordable?

In the fast food world, fish sandwiches often play third fiddle to both burgers and chicken, but some spots provide surprisingly good fish at genuinely affordable prices. Despite never getting the love of a Big Mac or Whopper, items like McDonald's Filet-O-Fish have been staples of seafood cravers on the go for decades, and recent years have seen the introduction of some new players like Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish and Popeye's Flounder Fish Sandwich. In fact, while it may not get the press of the chicken sandwich wars of the late 2010s, fast food is undergoing a bit of a fish sandwich renaissance. And while your taste opinions on whether Wendy's or McDonald's has the better fish sandwich are going to vary by person, the price is the price, and people grabbing fast food are also usually looking for a deal. So which fish sandwich option is going to satisfy and save you some money?

We looked at 11 of the most popular fast food fish sandwiches nationwide, and while prices vary by region, it probably won't surprise you to learn that the cheapest was White Castle at $2.49. But that's kind of cheating, because those are sliders, and only about half the size of most other fast food fish sandwiches. So what was second? Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich narrowly beat out McDonald's and Long John Silver's at $4.69, and at twice the weight of White Castle's offering, it's a better deal than two sliders as well.