14 Best School Lunch Snacks You Can Buy At Costco

Packing a school lunch is more challenging than it may sound. One thing that can make it easier is having some good, ready-to-grab snack options that you can toss in the lunchbox next to the sandwich or thermos of soup you packed for your kids. Saving the extra step of portioning out a bag of chips or weighing a serving of nuts can be the difference between getting out the door on time and ending up late. If you're a regular Costco shopper, then you might know that there are a variety of delicious salty snack options, vegan snacks, and even sweet snacks available. However, many of these come in large bags or tubs, so they're not exactly convenient for those busy mornings.

Well, in addition to the large tubs and bags of snack foods, Costco also offers several individually-packaged options which are perfect for a school lunch. You'll find products to match different taste preferences, nutritional goals, and even dietary restrictions, helping to make the process of packing lunch a bit easier. Picking up a few of these different snack ideas can help you provide more variety throughout the week and keep your little one excited to see what's in their lunchbox each day. I went to my local Costco to compile this roundup. I have two school-aged children and included some of our favorites, but I also looked for some other options that could match the varying needs and preferences that other families may have.