16 Creative Add-Ins For A Brunch-Worthy Mimosa

If you're going out for brunch, you are almost guaranteed to find mimosas on the menu. The deliciously simple combination of orange juice and champagne has become synonymous with the meal, providing a totally acceptable (and celebrated) excuse to enjoy a tipple before noon. Legend has it that film director Alfred Hitchcock is responsible for the drink, having introduced this Americanized version of Britain's Buck's fizz to luncheon guests as a hangover cure. While this origin story is disputed, there is no arguing with the fact that it is the overwhelming beverage of choice at brunches around the nation, with the possible exception of the Bloody Mary.

Given this ubiquity, it is possible to get a little bored with the standard recipe and want to jazz things up a bit. Luckily, it's easily done. With just two ingredients, there is plenty of room for added complexity. That said, there is one thing to keep in mind. As cocktail creator and sommelier Lucas Huff told us, "It all comes back to the wine. The world of sparkling wine is incredibly diverse, offering a wide spectrum of flavors. Always taste the wine first, and build your mix-ins around it." Most importantly, he added, "Always keep it fizzy." That is, after all, the best part of a mimosa.