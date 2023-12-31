Bourbon And Sparkling Wine: The Dynamic Cocktail Duo You Must Try

Whiskey has been a noted part of cocktail-making from the beginning, having been utilized as a base spirit for some of the first mixed drinks. The many different styles of whiskey include scotch and white and there's not a rendition that's bad for bartending. However, pay special attention to bourbon as the corn and charred oak-aged liquor has a robust character that stands out when shaken or stirred.

Surprisingly, when you mix bourbon with dry and elegant sparking wine, an especially tasty pairing emerges. While sparkling wine is more classically paired with gin or vodka, there is a special synergy that emerges with the barrel-heavy spirit. In drinks like the French 95, the spirit's boozy character pairs beautifully with lemon and sugar, turned into a complex, sippable affair with the addition of champagne. Plus, bourbon's character isn't lost when more boldly flavored ingredients like berries or bitters are added. Let's dive into how to craft such delicious bubbly and bourbon riffs.